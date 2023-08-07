Meet Jordan’s Red Bull Car Park Drift 2023 Finalists

We are less than 10 days away from Jordan’s biggest drifting championship, with the 13th round of Red Bull Car Park Drift taking place at the Dead Rally Area on Friday the 11th of August, starting 9pm!
We have an impressive lineup of seasoned drifters for this event, which is taking place in partnership with Zain, MG Motor Jordan, Jordan Ahli Bank, Talabat Mart, Jeeny, G-Shock, Ro’ya TV, Radio Hala, Radio Bliss 104.3, and Jordan Motorsport.
A side act will also be performed by drifting champion Abdo Feghali in an all-tuned MG GT car, specifically and excellently crafted for the event, so make sure to check out its video!
So, are you ready to meet our participating drifters?
Here’s the full list of the the top 21 finalists we’ll be seeing at the 2023 Red Bull Car Park Drift:
- Suhaib Al Bakar BMW E46
- Moayad Yousef BMW E30
- Mohammad Noufal BMW E92
- Abdullah Hamada BMW E30
- Ahmad Al Jabali Nissan Silvia
- Anas Al Helo BMW E46
- Raafat Haroun Toyota GT86
- Mjahed Baytamouni BMW E46
- Issam Al Jamal BMW E30
- Mohammad Kawash BMW E30
- Mahmoud Shaddad BMW E36
- Fares Sarrar BMW E46
- Jibreel Hasouneh BMW E30
- Suleiman Awad BMW E36
- Mouath Taha BMW E30
- Abdulrahman Al‐Sawalhi BMW E30
- Firas Samara BMW E30
- Nafez Al Souqi BMW E36
- Fouad Zash Nissan Altima
- Rakan Abu Rizeq BMW E30
- Momen Al Dahleh BMW E36
The winner’s journey
This year, the winner of Red Bull Car Park Drift Jordan will get to represent the country in the world final’s in the first week of December in Doha, Qatar against more than 20 other nationalities from all over the world.
Last year’s event saw Anas Al Helo come in first place and head to the world finals in Saudi Arabia. Who will be crowned Jordan’s king of drift this year?
You don’t want to miss this!
Get ready to witness an amazing adrenaline rush at Red Bull Car Park Drift starting 9pm. Head to www.redbullcarparkdrift.com to get your tickets, or you can tune in live to Ro’ya TV or Red Bull Motorsport’s Facebook page, starting 10pm.