Meet Jordan’s Red Bull Car Park Drift 2023 Finalists
© Estabraq Kamal
Who are the top drifters participating in Jordan’s 13th Red Bull Car Park Drift?
Written by Red Bull MEA
2 min readPublished on

We are less than 10 days away from Jordan’s biggest drifting championship, with the 13th round of Red Bull Car Park Drift taking place at the Dead Rally Area on Friday the 11th of August, starting 9pm!
We have an impressive lineup of seasoned drifters for this event, which is taking place in partnership with Zain, MG Motor Jordan, Jordan Ahli Bank, Talabat Mart, Jeeny, G-Shock, Ro’ya TV, Radio Hala, Radio Bliss 104.3, and Jordan Motorsport.
© Estabraq Kamal

A side act will also be performed by drifting champion Abdo Feghali in an all-tuned MG GT car, specifically and excellently crafted for the event, so make sure to check out its video!

So, are you ready to meet our participating drifters?

© Zaid Shami

Here’s the full list of the the top 21 finalists we’ll be seeing at the 2023 Red Bull Car Park Drift:

  1. Suhaib Al Bakar BMW E46
  2. Moayad Yousef BMW E30
  3. Mohammad Noufal BMW E92
  4. Abdullah Hamada BMW E30
  5. Ahmad Al Jabali Nissan Silvia
  6. Anas Al Helo BMW E46
  7. Raafat Haroun Toyota GT86
  8. Mjahed Baytamouni BMW E46
  9. Issam Al Jamal BMW E30
  10. Mohammad Kawash BMW E30
  11. Mahmoud Shaddad BMW E36
  12. Fares Sarrar BMW E46
  13. Jibreel Hasouneh BMW E30
  14. Suleiman Awad BMW E36
  15. Mouath Taha BMW E30
  16. Abdulrahman Al‐Sawalhi BMW E30
  17. Firas Samara BMW E30
  18. Nafez Al Souqi BMW E36
  19. Fouad Zash Nissan Altima
  20. Rakan Abu Rizeq BMW E30
  21. Momen Al Dahleh BMW E36
© Zaid Shami

The winner’s journey

This year, the winner of Red Bull Car Park Drift Jordan will get to represent the country in the world final’s in the first week of December in Doha, Qatar against more than 20 other nationalities from all over the world.
Last year’s event saw Anas Al Helo come in first place and head to the world finals in Saudi Arabia. Who will be crowned Jordan’s king of drift this year?
© Zaid Shami

You don’t want to miss this!

Get ready to witness an amazing adrenaline rush at Red Bull Car Park Drift starting 9pm. Head to www.redbullcarparkdrift.com to get your tickets, or you can tune in live to Ro’ya TV or Red Bull Motorsport’s Facebook page, starting 10pm.
© Zaid Shami

