Meet Jordan’s Top 16 Dancers

Red Bull Dance Your Style returns to Jordan on the 12th of May!

At 8pm at the Abdali Boulevard, the top 16 dancers participating in the biggest 1v1 street dance competition will wow the crowd in the hopes of winning their votes.

So, ahead of the exciting event, we felt it only right to introduce the top 16 dancers of this year’s Red Bull Dance Your Style Jordan

The competition is sponsored by Zain, Jeeny, G-Shock, MG Motor Jordan, Jordan Ahli Bank, Ro’ya Waves, and Radio Bliss 104.3.

Here’s a short bio from some of the top 16 dancers!

Hassan:

Hassan © Murad Abaza

Hassan comes to us from, where he started his dancing career at age 12 as a popping dancer. To him, dancing ignites his passion and is an essential part of his being.

Rajaee:

Rajaee © Murad Abaza

Rajaee Shehadeh started dancing at the age of 11. To him, dancing is his personality, identifier, and bliss. According to Rajaee, dancing brings out the best out of him.

Panda:

Panda © Murad Abaza

Obada “Panda” is a hip-hop dancer who’s been in the industry for 10 years. He loves dancing because it’s a way for him to express himself.

Anas:

Anas © Murad Abaza

Anas Asha is a proud Sagittarius born on December 5, 2001. He started dancing as a little kid and hasn’t stopped since! To Anas, dancing means everything, and it’s his way to forget the world around him.

Masa:

Masa © Murad Abaza

Masa Mzayek has been dancing since the age of 3! She’s a UDO World Street Dance Championship placement holder for U16, silver medalist for set choreo SOAR UK championship U14, bronze medalist for SDI World Championship U14, and silver medalist solo at UK Dance Challenge. And that’s just the tip of her achievements iceberg! For Masa, dancing energizes her, clears her mind, and fills her soul with positivity. She’s the happiest in her sneakers or her pointe shoes, and her life wouldn’t be the same without dancing.

Ali K:

Ali K © Murad Abaza

Ali Karlovská’s dancing career started early on in life. Throughout her teen years, she founded her own dance school and started choreographing. She remembers her hunger for knowledge and the education that stayed with her and kept her going. Ali visited countless workshops in Europe where she learned the art of dance from the best in the business. She loves to improvise while she’s discovering her body, and her mind creates its own vision of a dance. As a choreographer, she’s a storyteller and she mostly focuses on popping style in battles, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t a versatile dancer who loves all genres and styles.

Wafa:

Wafa © Murad Abaza

Wafa has been a dancer for 8 years. Back in 2015, Wafa started taking classes while also practicing at home in order to create her own style! What motivates Wafa and keeps her going in life is dancing, as it connects her in a way she’s never felt before!

Ahmad Ziad:

Ahmad Ziad © Murad Abaza

Ahmad Abu Baker aka Ahmad Ziad is a 32-year-old Regional Marketing Manager who started dancing at the age of 10 because he was heavily influenced by music and pop culture. He kept dancing because, to him, it’s the only non-pragmatic activity in his life!

We’ve introduced half of the lineup, but we have so many other talented dancers on board, including Teya, Areej, Yasmine, Adam, Kojo, Aiham, Lamees, and last but not least Saleh Bellagon.

Drop by on May 12 at 8pm at the Abdali Boulevard to see them all in action and tearing up the dance floor with their amazing and unique dance styles!

For more info about Red bull Dance Your Style visit:

Let’s see who rules the dance floor!