Meet Maher Sultaneh AKA Maherco

The first thing we noticed when we met up with Maher Sultaneh (AKA Maherco) was his new gaming setup. Inspired by the early 90s spaceships, especially space-themed movies, his newly decorate room included 3 different areas: the main entrance for PC, PS5 console, and VR streaming, the second room for his airplane and racing simulator, and lastly his home theatre with an unmatched surround sound system.

After we got the full gaming room tour, we sat down for a chat with Maherco to get to know him a little bit more, delving into how was he able to fulfill his dream by becoming one of the best regional streamers mainly known for PUBG.

Why the name Maherco?

Ever since I started around 2005 when YouTube was first introduced I was thinking of a couple of names, but Maherco stuck with me the most as the “co” part has a double meaning for me: either Maherco as in “your Maher” or “Maher Company”.

What was your job before becoming Maherco?

I used to work as a financial supervisor. However, gaming has always been my number one passion.

How did you start?

I decided to start streaming when I was still at my full-time job, so I invested well in the equipment I needed for my streams and was very persistent since day one.

What made you follow your dreams?

It wasn’t in the cards for me to quit my full-time job to focus only on streaming, so I kept doing both at the same time. I used to go home after work, shoot my live streams, and edit them myself, the whole nine yards. I kept at it for about half a year, until I saw that my full-time job is kind of holding me back.

Why did you choose PUBG as your main game?

Well, I used to play PUBG on the PC before I became a streamer, but aside from loving the game, it was the “It” game that everyone was talking about.

What other games do you like to play?

A lot of games come to mind, but mainly my favorite genre of video games are FIFA, driving games, and of course first-person shooting games.

Do you look at the negative comments?

Yes, I always do. However, does it affect me? Not at all. I love my fans, they know I love them, and I know myself and that is all that matters.

For your new gaming space, why did you choose a spaceship theme?

The company Design Insider gave me 3 theme options, but vintage 90s spaceship theme was the first that clicked with me and I immediately gravitated towards.

We had such a lovely time talking to Maherco, and seeing his brand new gaming setup! What do you think of Maherco’s space? Share this article and let us know!