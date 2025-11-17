We sat down with the Lebanese powerhouse who’s been setting dancefloors ablaze across the region for years, blending technical mastery with an infectious sense of groove that keeps crowds locked in from the first drop to the last beat.

On Friday, November 21, he’s bringing that signature maDJam magic to CLSTR as the headliner for Jordan’s first ever Red Bull Directions , where the audience gets to choose the type of music they want to listen to on the dancefloor, in partnership with Talabat, Jordan Ahli Bank, and Bliss 104.3.

Meet Red Bull Directions’ Headliner maDJam © maDJam

From his early days breaking boundaries in Beirut to becoming one of the most respected DJs in the region, maDJam’s journey has been a masterclass in consistency and evolution. His sets are known for their fluidity, where house, techno, and deep basslines melt into one another with effortless precision. It’s an experience built on passion, years of craft, and a deep understanding of how to move a crowd.

As maDJam gears up for his Red Bull Directions debut in Amman, the excitement is real, with CLSTR’s unmatched atmosphere and Red Bull’s creative energy fueling the night, expect a night that will take shape based on your choices!

Let’s get to know the man behind the decks a little bit better:

How would you describe your sound to someone who’s never heard you play before?

Colorful, groovy, energetic...Party time!

What originally pulled you into DJing? Was it a moment, an artist, or just pure curiosity?

I was hooked on the southern California radio growing up in the 1980s and eventually got into recording on tapes, then editing and sorting them. Same thing now in 2025, just with a lot better technology.

What’s the story behind your DJ name?

It was originally “Triple A” for my first, middle, and last name, then while setting up at a Beirut beach party, a friend helping out said: "Triple A is not catchy, let's find something better." He took a small post-it, wrote my full name, cut out some letters and been maDJam ever since. It was also pure luck that the middle letters are D and J.

Who were your early musical influences growing up?

Anything and everything heard, from the pop of the 80s to the early phases of house music, buying original vinyl and CDs before we were able to record on them. DJ-wise there was the late Eric Morillo and Armand Van Helden who were both an inspiration in the late 90s.

What inspires you most when you’re building a set?

Thinking of the place, the space, imagining what kind of faces would be there, how bright or dim the lights are. Expect the unexpected even with decades of experience.

What grabbed your attention about Red Bull Directions?

Been close friends with the whole Red Bull team as they first expanded across the Middle East in the early 2000s, done hundreds of events from crazy sports to corporate parties and even themed club nights like the Flight Club. Red Bull Directions is a whole new ballgame that incorporates technology that we might be used to getting with eye contact but now have a direct haptic feedback tool that'll feel a little virtual insanity but should be a lot of fun!

What are some genres you’re hoping the audience will vote for?

There's so much good music in every genre, some new, some classics that'll never die—so much variety, we'll have something for everyone, with a pinch of extra cowbell hopefully for the disco-funk!

What’s your pre-set ritual or routine before hitting the decks?

Don't eat a heavy meal, stretch, make sure all the CDJs & mixer are correctly configured and should expect a little stage fright to hopefully convert into kinetic energy!

Funniest or craziest thing that’s ever happened during a set?

Club owner's clumsy sister jumps into the booth for a hug, but loses her balance and drags me down, and the headphone cable snaps! But thankfully the music didn't stop and security was able to help her up.

How do you handle creative blocks or burnout?

Take breaks from music and keep social media consumption to an absolute minimum; both can drive you nuts if not under control. All notifications off, sit with cats (or dogs) and watch a movie to change frequency. Repeat as needed!

What is one track you always loved playing during sets?

The Bucketheads’ “The Bomb! (These Sounds Fall Into My Mind)”. It’s over 30 years old now, house-y with a little tribal beat, a disco drop with horns, and a catchy vocal. As fresh now as it was then!

What is one message you want to send the people attending Jordan’s first ever Red Bull Directions?

It's a new experience for all of us, with thousands of potential tracks to play, so come have a good time and as the Last Crusader said in Indiana Jones: "choose wisely"

You heard it right from the man of the hour himself! Now it’s time to gear up for Red Bull Directions with maDJam and prepare for a night you won’t forget! For tickets, visit www.redbull.com/DirectionsJo.