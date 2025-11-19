Red Bull Directions is making its debut in Amman—wired, unpredictable, and driven entirely by YOUR votes on the dancefloor! Here are our participating local DJs

Kareem H.

Meet-Red-Bull-Directions-Local-DJs © Red Bull Content Pool

A little bit about Kareem Al Halaseh, he is a multifaceted artist, DJ, and event curator shaping the sound of Jordan’s modern house scene. As the founder of Amman House Community, he’s built a platform that connects music lovers, artists, and venues across the region. Kareem has performed internationally, sharing stages with world-renowned acts such as Francis Mercier, MoBlack, and Kasango, while also spearheading branded experiences through his projects.

With roots in both artistry and brand innovation, Kareem continues to merge culture, sound, and experience—driven by a vision to elevate the Middle Eastern electronic music landscape.

AKREO

Meet Red Bull Directions’ Local DJs © Red Bull Content Pool

From the moment he first picked up a pair of drumsticks as a kid, Akreo knew music would be his lifelong language. That early passion for music evolved into a deep connection with electronic sound, inspiring him to craft dynamic sets that blend emotion, energy, and movement. Akreo continues to evolve his sound, taking audiences on a journey across genres, cultures, and emotions.

In this interview we are spotlighting our local DJs performing at CLSTR on Friday, November 21. Both DJs are two of the few who have been shaping Amman’s sound for almost a decade!

How would you describe your sound to someone who’s never heard you play before?

KAREEM H: It’s smooth, oriental, and melodic.

AKREO: My sound is unpredictable; I love experimenting with different styles and genres.

What originally drew you to DJing? Was it a moment, an artist, or just pure curiosity?

KAREEM H: It was pure curiosity and when I truly understood music, it made me love it more than anything.

AKREO: I’ve been into music since I was a kid, so after finishing school I bought my first DJ controller and started practicing nonstop.

Meet Red Bull Directions’ Local DJs © Red Bull Content Pool

What’s the story behind your DJ name?

KAREEM H: It was DJ Hals before. My school friend came up with it, but now I prefer my own name.

AKREO: Mine comes from taking the first letter of each family member’s name, from oldest to youngest.

Who were your early musical influences growing up?

KAREEM H: The Eagles and Rüfüs Du Sol.

AKREO: Daft Punk were one of my biggest inspirations growing up.

How long have you been playing?

KAREEM H: I’ve been playing for the past 8 years.

AKREO: 2026 will be my 9th year.

What grabbed your attention about Red Bull Directions?

KAREEM H: For the first time, people have the chance to choose genres and we can play off their vibe and what they like.

AKREO: I love the idea of having the crowd interact with us and getting the chance to request the genres they enjoy the most.

What are some genres you’re hoping the audience will vote for?

KAREEM H: Melodic and progressive house.

AKREO: Definitely house.

What’s one lesson DJ life has taught you?

KAREEM H: Be patient! Opportunity will come. It’s up to you if you can grab it or not.

AKREO: Patience.

How do you handle it when something goes wrong mid-performance?

KAREEM H: I stay chill; it happens and we all make mistakes. The most important thing is to get the vibe back.

AKREO: I just pretend nothing happened and keep the energy going!

What’s your current favorite track that is always in your set?

KAREEM H: Music Is Better by Rüfüs Du Sol.

AKREO: Outline by Samra (JO), an amazing Jordanian producer.

What do you want people to feel after hearing you play?

KAREEM H: Happy and connected.

AKREO: Satisfied.

What is one thing you want to say to the people attending Jordan’s first ever Red Bull Directions?

KAREEM H: Come early! You vote, we play!

AKREO: Stay tuned for an exciting new concept!

Meet Red Bull Directions’ Local DJs © Red Bull Content Pool

Catch Kareem H and Akreo at the much-anticipated Red Bull Directions, held in partnership with Talabat, Jordan Ahli Bank and Bliss 104.3! Now, it’s time to snag your tickets, wear your voting bracelets, and gear up for one unforgettable night! For tickets, visit www.redbull.com/DirectionsJo .