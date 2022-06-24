Meet Red Bull Jukebox’s artist A5RASS

We sat down with A5RASS, one of Jordan’s biggest stars who has been on the rise over the past couple of years. In a short interview, we asked him about some things that we know you’d love to hear all about. Keep reading to answer the question: who is A5RASS and why is Red Bull Jukebox important to him?

How did your career start?

Music has always been a part of me and my number one passion. During 2020’s lockdown, I had more vacation time, so when I came back to Jordan, I started focusing on making music, writing, and singing.

What did you do before becoming an artist?

It might come as a shock, but I was working a 9-to-5 job as a sales manager at an oil company in the GCC.

What inspires you to write music? Name some of your inspirations.

Inspirations come in all shapes and forms, but to me, things that I deal with throughout my journey and my experiences keep my creative juices flowing, to compose and write music.

Any hidden talents that we may not know of?

I can actually beatbox!

Favorite dish?

Anything homemade!

How would you describe your first collaboration in Red Bull Jukebox?

For me, Red Bull Jukebox is a platform to explore new sounds and musical challenges and that is an exciting experience to go through.

Are you nervous from Red Bull Jukebox? Why?

I am a little bit nervous, yes! I mean, I’ve never done a concert of this scale in Jordan, and with a brand new concept. So it’s a good kind of nervous.

Name your top 3 favorite songs!

I love Eid Miladik, Akher Kas, and Baad Sho.

How do you feel about taking the stage with Aziz?

Being part of Red Bull Jukebox introduced me to Aziz Maraka, and he’s such a great, talented artist. It will be amazing taking the stage with him and seeing him in his element. And of course, it’s a new experience for me that I can’t wait to try!

Please use one word to describe the below:

Your music: my life

Red Bull Jukebox: fun

What advice would you give to people scared of following their dreams?

Life is too short to waste doing something you don’t like.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Keep your head up high, don’t listen to what people think of you and what you do, and just trust the voice within.

If you weren’t doing music, what would you be doing?

Now that I have been doing music for a living, I don’t see myself doing anything else.

One message to your fans.

I love you all and thank you for your support; I will always do my best!

