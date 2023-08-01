In a quick interview, we found out more about the talented Red Bull Car Park Drift Jordan champion, Anas Al Helo! Read on to get all the details about him and last year's winning tournament.

Meet the Jordanian Drift Champion Anas Al Helo © Estabraq Kamal

What car do you currently drive?

BMW E46

If you were to change your car, what would you opt for?

I wouldn’t change it.

What are the top 3 features you like in your car?

I’m very in tune with my car and it has never let me down once. I also love its ferociousness and how universal its makeup is.

If you were to add an extra feature to your car, what would it be?

Thankfully, my car now has every feature I need for drift tournaments.

Who’s someone whose drifting technique you’re impressed with the most in the Arab world?

Ali Laalou

How do you usually prepare for tournaments, especially the Red Bull Car Park Drift Championship?

Before I competed in it, I was one of the first to be there in the stands. Even after I began to participate, I would head to the stands again after my tour ended to be part of the audience.

Do you get anxious before your round? How do you shake off the nerves?

There’s a bit of nervousness, but it disappears when I hear the crowd chanting my name and the sound of the car.

How did you get into drifting? And who were the people who encouraged you the most?

I started drifting via a simulator, with my dad being the person who stood by my side the most.

What do you do on race day (pre-race rituals)?

My ritual before the tournament is always to draw out the track and keep training.

What was the toughest obstacle from last year’s race?

I had a problem with the car, where the gear broke, and I was going to forfeit, but in the loss time, I got the car ready in mere minutes before my round.

How did you feel when you won the Red Bull Car Park Drift World Championship?

It was an indescribable feeling and I had immeasurable pride in myself because it was my third official participation in the drift championships and my first participation in the world championship.

What was the first thing you did after you finished the tournament with your victory last year?

I shared my victory and joy with my family, my team, and my fans.

To watch Anas El Helo’s 2022 winning round, click on the video:

2 min Meet Jordan’s Red Bull Car Park Drift Winner

It is worth noting that Anas Al Helo won first place in the Red Bull Car Park Drift Championship in 2019, both locally and globally.

The event will take place on 11-8-2023 by the Dead Sea, so don't want to miss the most thrilling drifting competitions!

For more information, visit: www.redbullcarparkdrift.com