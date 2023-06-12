Meet the Multi-Talented Artist Siilawy © AY photograph – Siilawy

In a quick interview with pop artist Siilawy! We got him to answer some of our questions about his career, participating in Jordan’s 4th edition of Red Bull SoundClash and much more! Keep reading to know more about Siilawy!

How did you begin your music career?

It started during the pandemic -COVID- when the total lockdown was happening. Thankfully, we were okay and that’s when I began recording my music.

What is your songwriting inspiration?

It’s usually the people around me and the situations I go through that inspire me.

What were you doing before you became an artist?

I was working in the family business, which is a company that sells coal.

What made you want to participate in Red Bull SoundClash?

Honestly, it’s the concept of the event that got me excited to be a part of it. And even if I wasn’t participating in the 2023 event, you would definitely see me in the crowd.

Do you know how to play any musical instrument?

Sadly, I don’t, but I want to try, especially the piano.

What artists do you listen to (Arab or international)?

I don’t really listen to artists as much as I listen to good music. It’s the music that counts for me, regardless of the artist.

How does it feel to be going head-to-head with BiGSaM in Red Bull SoundClash?

I don’t see it as me going head-to-head with BiGSaM as much as it’s being in concert with him. We’re friends who wanted to challenge each other and it’ll be a great one, free of any negative feelings…just good vibes.

How are your preparations for the competition?

Preparations are going well and everything’s all set. We’re working on material we’ve never done before so that’s exciting.

Describe your songs in one word.

Me.

What are your top 3 songs from your own discography?

Lamma Tkouni - Qarbi Alaya (coming soon) - Ashanek

What advice do you give to your fans?

If you feel like doing something you’re passionate about, just do it. Pay no mind to anyone or anything else around you. At the end of the day, you’re the one coming out smiling.

About the 4th edition of Red Bull SoundClash

