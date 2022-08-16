Meet the Red Bull Car Park Drift Jordan Finalists

The 11th edition of Jordan’s Red Bull Car Park Drift is coming sooner than you think and it’s bigger and better than ever! The event is in partnership with Jordan Motorsport, Dunlop Tyres, Zain, Royal Jordanian, Jordan Ahli Bank, INGOT Brokers, Ro’ya TV, Bliss 104.3, Radio Hala, and with the hero car provided and sponsored by MG Motor Jordan.
Stay tuned for the reveal of the drifting beast, the all-new MG GT, which Abdo Feghali will be drifting during the show on the 19th of August 2022.
The Jordanian Finalists:
This year, 23 drifters will take to the track, some of whom we’ve already met and had the pleasure of seeing drift, like Anas Al Helo, Abdullah Abu Hussein!
Here’s the list of the top 23 finalists we’ll be seeing at the 2022 Red Bull Car Park Drift:
- Othman Takriti
- Mohammad Noufal
- Moayad Yousef
- Suhaib Al Bakar
- Ahmad Al Jabali
- Raafat Haroun
- Mahmoud Shaddad
- Fares Sarrar
- Issam Al-Jamal
- Anas El Helo
- Suleiman Awad
- Momen Al Dahleh
- Abdul Rahman Al Sawalhi
- Jibreel Hasouneh
- Mjahed Baytamoni
- Mohammad Kawash
- Rakan Abu Rizeq
- Abdullah Hamada
- Mahmoud M. Al Jabali
- Firas Samara
- Abdullah Soror
- Mouath Taha
- Abdullah Abu Hussein
Back in 2019, Jordan’s Anas El Helo was crowned the King of Drift at the Red Bull Car Park Drift series final, hosted in Istanbul. Whereas last year, we saw Abdullah Abu Hussein take the crown and represent Jordan at the world finals in Egypt, where he won 2nd place, after Omani drifter Ahmed Al-Amri.
Where can you get tickets?
Get ready to witness an amazing adrenaline rush at Red Bull Car Park Drift starting 8pm! Head to www.sajilni.com to get your tickets, or you can tune in live to Ro’ya TV’s broadcast starting 9:30pm and on Red Bull Motorsport’s Facebook page starting 8pm.