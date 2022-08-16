Meet the Red Bull Car Park Drift Jordan Finalists
© Estabraq Kamal
Drifting

Meet the Red Bull Car Park Drift Jordan Finalists

Jordan’s top finalists for the 2022 edition of Red Bull Car Park Drift are here!
Written by Red Bull MEA
2 min readPublished on
The 11th edition of Jordan’s Red Bull Car Park Drift is coming sooner than you think and it’s bigger and better than ever! The event is in partnership with Jordan Motorsport, Dunlop Tyres, Zain, Royal Jordanian, Jordan Ahli Bank, INGOT Brokers, Ro’ya TV, Bliss 104.3, Radio Hala, and with the hero car provided and sponsored by MG Motor Jordan.
© Estabraq Kamal
Stay tuned for the reveal of the drifting beast, the all-new MG GT, which Abdo Feghali will be drifting during the show on the 19th of August 2022.

The Jordanian Finalists:

This year, 23 drifters will take to the track, some of whom we’ve already met and had the pleasure of seeing drift, like Anas Al Helo, Abdullah Abu Hussein!
© Estabraq Kamal
Here’s the list of the top 23 finalists we’ll be seeing at the 2022 Red Bull Car Park Drift:
  1. Othman Takriti
  2. Mohammad Noufal
  3. Moayad Yousef
  4. Suhaib Al Bakar
  5. Ahmad Al Jabali
  6. Raafat Haroun
  7. Mahmoud Shaddad
  8. Fares Sarrar
  9. Issam Al-Jamal
  10. Anas El Helo
  11. Suleiman Awad
  12. Momen Al Dahleh
  13. Abdul Rahman Al Sawalhi
  14. Jibreel Hasouneh
  15. Mjahed Baytamoni
  16. Mohammad Kawash
  17. Rakan Abu Rizeq
  18. Abdullah Hamada
  19. Mahmoud M. Al Jabali
  20. Firas Samara
  21. Abdullah Soror
  22. Mouath Taha
  23. Abdullah Abu Hussein
Back in 2019, Jordan’s Anas El Helo was crowned the King of Drift at the Red Bull Car Park Drift series final, hosted in Istanbul. Whereas last year, we saw Abdullah Abu Hussein take the crown and represent Jordan at the world finals in Egypt, where he won 2nd place, after Omani drifter Ahmed Al-Amri.
© Estabraq Kamal

Where can you get tickets?

Get ready to witness an amazing adrenaline rush at Red Bull Car Park Drift starting 8pm! Head to www.sajilni.com to get your tickets, or you can tune in live to Ro’ya TV’s broadcast starting 9:30pm and on Red Bull Motorsport’s Facebook page starting 8pm.
© Estabraq Kamal
