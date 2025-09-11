Heavy lifts, endless runs, and pure team chemistry crowned Kuwait’s champions. Can they take it global?

On September 5th, 2025, Circuit+ Megabox in Shuwaikh turned into an arena for the Red Bull Gym Clash Kuwait National Final. Six of the country’s fiercest gyms stepped up: Circuit+ Fitness, The Burrow Life, SVN, Elite Fitness, The Grind, and CrossFit // BSK.

Meet the team representing Kuwait at Red Bull Gym Clash World Final © Red Bull

The Format? Not for the faint-hearted.

Two team challenges designed by world-class athletes pushed competitors to their absolute limits:

Skill Challenge: Each individual athlete must complete a 3-Rep Max Deadlift at the maximum weight for the 3 repetitions. Every kilo counts!

Endurance Challenge: A synchronized team gauntlet:

2 KM Skill Mill Run – 1KM target per machine

40 Synchro Front Squats – 2x35Ib (M), 2x25lb (F)

2KM Skill Mill Run – 1KM target per machine

40 Synchro Burpees to Box

2KM Skill Mill Run – 1KM target per machine

40 Synchro Shoulder to Overhead - 2x35lb (M), 2x25lb (F)

This was all about rhythm, grit, and team chemistry. One slip, and the whole squad paid the price.

Meet the team representing Kuwait at Red Bull Gym Clash World Final © Red Bull

Legends Behind the Workouts

The challenges came straight from elite minds: Laura Horváth, Jake Dearden, Ida Mathilde, and Noah Ohlsen — athletes who know exactly what it means to suffer for glory.

When the dust settled, Circuit+ Fitness claimed first place and the honor of representing Kuwait at the Red Bull Gym Clash World Final in Greece this October. The Burrow Life secured second, with SVN taking third.

Red Bull Gym Clash isn’t just fitness, it’s a test of champions. Gyms field four athletes to grind through heavy lifts, relentless endurance machines, and lightning-fast transitions, all under pressure. But here’s the twist: this isn’t just about raw power. Communication, timing, and strategy can make or break a team.

When the plates feel heavier than ever and every breath burns like fire, that’s when the real test begins. Grit. Heart. The crew beside you. Because strength fades, but when your team refuses to quit, that’s when champions are made.

Meet the team representing Kuwait at Red Bull Gym Clash World Final © Red Bull

Kuwait’s Fitness Statement

More than a competition, this was proof that Kuwait’s fitness scene is fierce, united, and ready to clash with the world.

Next Stop → Greece.

Can Circuit+ Fitness bring the trophy home? Stay tuned.