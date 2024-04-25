Hold onto your hats and get ready to ride the tide of excitement as we unveil a partnership that's about to make a splash! Introducing Mohammad Burbayea, Kuwait's very own king of the waves, and Dominik Gührs, the wakeboarding whiz from Germany. Together, they're diving headfirst into an exhilarating collaboration that's set to redefine the world of extreme sports!

Picture this: Dominik Gührs, with his fearless wakeboarding skills, navigating Kuwait's historic docks like a pro, all while paying homage to the country's rich maritime legacy. And who's by his side? None other than Mohammad Burbayea, adding his own flair and expertise to the mix. It's a match made in adrenaline-fueled heaven!

Mohammad Burbayea & Dominik Gührs embark on a maritime adventure in Kuwait © Red Bull

But this isn't just about stunts and tricks. It's about pushing boundaries and embracing new challenges. Mohammad Burbayea knows a thing or two about that, with a jet skiing career that's nothing short of legendary. With over 15 years of experience and a boatload of championship titles, he's the perfect partner for Dominik's aquatic adventures.

Let's not forget about the setting – Nag’at Al Kout, which Burbayea describes as "simply sublime," and we couldn't agree more! “Filming in Kuwait's bustling harbor may have presented its challenges, but with the support of the Red Bull team, we conquered it all in just four intense days,” he says. Now that's what we call teamwork!

As for Dominik, he's not just your average wakeboarding pro – he's a force of nature. Despite overcoming serious injuries, he's soared to become one of Germany's most celebrated athletes, snagging championship titles left, right, and center. With Mohammad by his side, the horizon holds endless possibilities for their future adventures in Kuwait and beyond.

So, what's next for this dynamic duo? With their shared passion for adventure and exploration, the possibilities are endless. Stay tuned as Dominik Gührs and Mohammad Burbayea continue to inspire audiences worldwide with their thrilling exploits on the water. It's a ride you won't want to miss!

Ready to witness the action firsthand? Click [here] to watch the epic maritime adventure unfold!