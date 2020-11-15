Mohammad Shaker emerges victorious at Red Bull Car Park Drift UAE 2020

UAE-based drifter Mohammad Shaker has qualified for the World Championship. The Jordanian motorsports athlete secured the top spot of the Emirates’ qualifiers of Red Bull Car Park Drift 2020, which took place Friday 13 November at Dubai Festival City.

Winning Run - Red Bull Car Park Drift UAE 2020

In his Nissan Silvia, Shaker beat 16 other participants to make it to the final heat, emerging victorious with an impressive final round score of 349 (out of 400).

He now qualifies for the World Championship of Red Bull Car Park Drift, set to take place in Cairo, Egypt in 2021.

Narrowly missing out on the top spot was Lebanon’s Mohammad Shehab, who secured second place with 347 points. In third was last year’s UAE winner, Egyptian drifter Ahmad Sameer Al Adl, who scored 338 points.

Rounding up the top eight of the UAE qualifiers were Faisal Al Zaabi (UAE) in fourth place; Mahmoud Al Kamali (UAE) in fifth; Micheal Hazeen (Jordan) in sixth; Ziad Khodr (Lebanon) in seventh, and finally, Youssef Al Herais (UAE) in eighth place.

2020 PANEL

Four judges – Jordanian drift king Ahmad Daham; Emirati motocross champion Mohammed Al Balooshi; Lebanon’s Yousif Basil, and Yemeni Wadhah Abdullah Ali – were on hand to assess the talent on the day.

Also in attendance was Lebanese drifting legend and Red Bull athlete, Abdo Feghali, who stunned viewers with his own drifting showcase.

Abdo Feghali Performing during Red Bull Car Park Drift UAE 2020 © Naim Chidiac/Red Bull Content Pool

“Despite the difficulties of the current climate, we as Red Bull UAE, were able to organise a successful Red Bull Car Park Drift this month,” Feghali said. “And it was something that fans were quite surprised to see happen, but we were able to do so by following the strict safety guidelines in place, both for us [the drivers, crews and so on] and everyone else.”

For each round, drifters had to expertly navigate their way round a challenging course – set out in the south carpark of Dubai Festival City – avoiding obstacles along the way. Each competitor was judged according to a set of nine criteria for a total of 400 points.

In terms of scoring, a maximum of 120 points is allocated towards drifting skills, while the flipper and pendulum challenges account for up to 60 and 50 points, respectively. Meanwhile, a car’s design makes up 40 points, while tyre smoke, car sound, the gate and spiral tasks each contribute a maximum of 20 points towards the score. The final ‘Box’ – a tight enclosure the drifters need to do a ‘doughnut’ in – is worth 50 points.

Drifters lose points if they hit obstacles, drift the wrong way, or spin their car. Three penalties in one round, and it’s disqualification!

SAFETY FIRST

As the United Arab Emirates proceeds with slowly and safely hosting more events in the country, Red Bull Car Park Drift 2020 marked the first live UAE event by Red Bull MEA.

In line with government directives, all the correct precautions were taken, and the crews and drivers involved were all following strict guidelines in order to participate in this unique occasion.

RED BULL CAR PARK DRIFT 2020: UAE QUALIFIERS Participants (in order of result ranking):

Rank Drifter Nationality Car 1 Mohammad Shaker Jordan Nissan Silvia 2 Mohammad Shehab Lebanon Chevrolet Corvette 3 Ahmad Sameer Egypt Nissan Silvia 4 Faisal Al Zaabi UAE Nissan Silvia 5 Mahmoud Al Kamali UAE Nissan Silvia 6 Micheal Hazeen Jordan BMW E30 7 Ziad Khodr Lebanon Nissan 350Z 8 Youssef Al Herais UAE BMW E46 9 Hamza Al Ghazawi Jordan BMW E36 10 Ansari Mohammad Nasser India Nissan 350Z 11 Nasser Al Harbali SAL Nissan 350Z 12 Ayman Bou Fakherldine Lebanon BMW E30 13 Hussein Messelmani Lebanon BMW E46 14 Mounir Hattar Jordan BMW E46 15 Abdullah Jaafari Jordan Infinity G35 16 Mohammad Hassan Al Mansouri UAE Nissan Silvia 17 Fadi Abu Shehadeh Jordan Nissan SX 240