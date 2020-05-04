Monday Show Night: Motorsports Mix!

This Monday Show Night we’re chasing hot wheels! It takes plenty of passion to chase the next best drift or the fastest lap time, and the stars of this week’s Show Night are going to show you just that. Buckle up!

Preparing for Abu Dhabi

The Hansen Brothers

Every day a pair of brothers on the Rallycross

scene, Kevin and Timmy Hansen, face many choices leading up to each race. Go behind the scenes with Team Hansen to get a glimpse of the hard work and fun they share together.

Deciding to drift

Drift Queen

Becky Evans, aka Queen B, travels the globe – going from Japan to USA, seeking to understand the origins of drifting and how it fits with the wider motoring scene; and, more critically, how to actually drift herself.

From Sweden to Mexico

Rallying Around with Mike Chen

Travel from snow-covered streets to dusty mountain paths and winding seaside roads, plus everything in between, with Mike Chen as he follows the World Rally Championship 2019 through each event.

Love and NASCAR

On Pace with Pastrana

Between racing motocross and touring with the Nitro Circus, Travis Pastrana is always looking to push the limits. Follow Travis as he embarks on a new racing adventure full of action, surprises and guest appearances from top motorsports athletes.

Planning his dream car

Drift Lamborghini

Mad Mike Whiddett is addicted to building cars and his latest passion is converting a Lamborghini Huracan into a drift supercar. Will he have it ready for the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed?

The build begins

Custom Forte

In partnership with KIA Motors, professional driver Collete Davis helps curate an insane build, turning a front-wheel drive Kia Forte into a fully custom rear-wheel drive race car.

The mother of invention

Red Bull Driftbrothers

Follow the Driftbrothers, Elias and Johannes Hountondji, on a drama-filled 2018 Drift Masters European Championship where the pair tackle risky tracks, mechanical setbacks and tough competition.