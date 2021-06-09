Pérez arrived in parc ferme without his car, but with a win
3 crazy hours that shaped a super Sunday of MotoGP™, F1 and WRC

Last weekend not only saw a triple-header of world-class motorsport, it also served up bags of unforgettable drama. Here’s how and when it all happened.
Written by James W Roberts
Published on
It’s a rare thing when three of the fastest and most exciting motorsports on the planet all take place over the same weekend. Even better, then, when those three events produce moments of sporting and human drama that’s unlikely to be forgotten anytime soon, and make you grateful that you love motorsport.
The weekend of the June 4-6 featured Rally Italia Sardegna in the World Rally Championship, the Catalan MotoGP™ and the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix. A bumper weekend of action and the stars of two and four wheels delivered with aplomb.
In the WRC, world champion Sébastien Ogier claimed a stunning victory; in MotoGP™ Miguel Oliveira scored first after a breathtaking ride; and in F1 Sergio Pérez triumphed after a crazy Azerbaijan Grand Prix to throw the world championship fight wide open.
Just in case you need a reminder – here’s how it all happened and when it happened.
08.08am: Reigning WRC champion Sébastien Ogier started the final day of Rally Italia Sardegna with a 34-second advantage over Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans and was just four stages away from his 52nd career win.
1.01pm: Ducati’s Jack Miller grabbed the lead of the Catalan MotoGP™ with a sensational pass on pole position winner Fabio Quartararo.
1.05pm: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Miguel Oliveira surged to the lead of the Catalan MotoGP™.
1.16pm: Sébastien Ogier scored a sensational Sardinian success! In the heat of the Italian island of Sardinia, the seven-time WRC champion capped a dominant weekend, leading from Saturday’s SS12 to claim his third rally win of the year and extend his lead in the championship standings over Elfyn Evans.
1.36pm: Oliveira consolidated his lead at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco powered into second place.
1.42pm: Victory for Oliveira and KTM! Oliveira resisted a last-lap surge from Johann Zarco to win his third premier-class motorcycle race, with Ducati’s Jack Miller completing the podium places after championship leader Fabio Quartararo was slapped with a time penalty.
Sébastien Ogier (FRA) and Julien Ingrassia (FRA) of team Toyota Gazoo Racing are seen on performing during the World Rally Championship Sardinia in Olbia, Italy on June 6, 2021.
Sébastien Ogier jumps a crest in Sardinia
© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
Toyota driver Sébastien Ogier made light work of the tree-lined roads in Sardinia.
An Ogier masterclass
© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
Sébastien Ogier looks unstoppable alongside Julien Ingrassia during the World Rally Championship Sardinia.
Unstoppable
© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
The whole Toyota Gazoo Racing team celebrate Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia’s big WRC win in Sardinia, Italy.
A team effort
© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
Sébastien Ogier was overjoyed at his latest win and celebrated his big WRC Rally Italia Sardegna victory by riding an inflatable toy in the water.
“I’m quite glad I came now”
© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
KTM's Miguel Oliveira leads Ducati's Johann Zarco in Catalunya.
KTM's Miguel Oliveira leads Ducati's Johann Zarco in Catalunya
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Miguel Oliveira leads the MotoGP™ pack in Catalunya.
Miguel Oliveira leads the MotoGP™ pack in Catalunya
© Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool
Miguel Oliveira celebrates KTM's return to the top step.
Miguel Oliveira celebrates KTM's return to the top step
© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
Miguel Oliveira confirmed KTM's return to form in Catalunya
Miguel Oliveira confirmed KTM's return to form in Catalunya
© Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool
Sergio Pérez of Red Bull Racing Honda at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on June 6, 2021.
Given his chance, Pérez grabbed it with both hands
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing Honda at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on June 6, 2021.
Verstappen got no reward for his prodigious pace
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on June 6, 2021.
Perez was home free after Hamilton's error
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
Sergio Pérez of Red Bull Racing Honda at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on June 6, 2021.
Baku was beautiful for Pérez once again
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
2pm: Lights out in Baku for the start of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix!
2.30pm: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc led the early stages from pole position, but thanks to a strong pace and a rapid pitstop, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen took the lead in Baku.
2.43pm: Sergio Pérez moved into second place to make it an Aston Martin Red Bull Racing one-two.
3.15pm: Verstappen maintained the lead following a lengthy safety car period after Lance Stroll’s big crash.
3.34pm: Disaster for Max! On lap 47 Verstappen and with victory in sight the Dutch driver suffered a dramatic rear tyre failure and was pitched into the barrier at high speed, bringing out the red flag and a halt to the race. All eyes were on whether it would restart or not…
3.59pm: The decision was made to restart the race for a two-lap dash to the flag, with Perez starting from P1.
4.16pm: At the restart, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton went straight on at the first corner from second place, leaving Perez with a clear track and the reigning world champion at the rear of the field.
4.18 PM: Checo wins! Pérez handled the pressure superbly to take his second career Grand Prix win and his first for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing. He is joined on the podium by Scuderia AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly who enjoyed a wheel-to-wheel duel with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to take a fighting third place with rookie team-mate Yuki Tsunoda scoring his best result in F1 with seventh.
Fancy seeing this again? Good news! The next triple header of world-class motorsport action will be on the weekend of June 24-27. Get ready for more crazy two and four-wheeled action. Expect the unexpected...

Upcoming schedule

  • 19-20 June - MotoGP, Germany
  • 18-20 June - F1, France
  • 26-27 June - MotoGP, Netherlands
  • 24-27 June - WRC, Kenya
  • 25-27 June - F1, Austria
