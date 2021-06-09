Red Bull Motorsports
It’s a rare thing when three of the fastest and most exciting motorsports on the planet all take place over the same weekend. Even better, then, when those three events produce moments of sporting and human drama that’s unlikely to be forgotten anytime soon, and make you grateful that you love motorsport.
The weekend of the June 4-6 featured Rally Italia Sardegna in the World Rally Championship, the Catalan MotoGP™ and the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix. A bumper weekend of action and the stars of two and four wheels delivered with aplomb.
In the WRC, world champion Sébastien Ogier claimed a stunning victory; in MotoGP™ Miguel Oliveira scored first after a breathtaking ride; and in F1 Sergio Pérez triumphed after a crazy Azerbaijan Grand Prix to throw the world championship fight wide open.
Just in case you need a reminder – here’s how it all happened and when it happened.
08.08am: Reigning WRC champion Sébastien Ogier started the final day of Rally Italia Sardegna with a 34-second advantage over Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans and was just four stages away from his 52nd career win.
1.01pm: Ducati’s Jack Miller grabbed the lead of the Catalan MotoGP™ with a sensational pass on pole position winner Fabio Quartararo.
1.05pm: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Miguel Oliveira surged to the lead of the Catalan MotoGP™.
1.16pm: Sébastien Ogier scored a sensational Sardinian success! In the heat of the Italian island of Sardinia, the seven-time WRC champion capped a dominant weekend, leading from Saturday’s SS12 to claim his third rally win of the year and extend his lead in the championship standings over Elfyn Evans.
1.36pm: Oliveira consolidated his lead at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco powered into second place.
1.42pm: Victory for Oliveira and KTM! Oliveira resisted a last-lap surge from Johann Zarco to win his third premier-class motorcycle race, with Ducati’s Jack Miller completing the podium places after championship leader Fabio Quartararo was slapped with a time penalty.
2pm: Lights out in Baku for the start of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix!
2.30pm: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc led the early stages from pole position, but thanks to a strong pace and a rapid pitstop, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen took the lead in Baku.
2.43pm: Sergio Pérez moved into second place to make it an Aston Martin Red Bull Racing one-two.
3.15pm: Verstappen maintained the lead following a lengthy safety car period after Lance Stroll’s big crash.
3.34pm: Disaster for Max! On lap 47 Verstappen and with victory in sight the Dutch driver suffered a dramatic rear tyre failure and was pitched into the barrier at high speed, bringing out the red flag and a halt to the race. All eyes were on whether it would restart or not…
3.59pm: The decision was made to restart the race for a two-lap dash to the flag, with Perez starting from P1.
4.16pm: At the restart, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton went straight on at the first corner from second place, leaving Perez with a clear track and the reigning world champion at the rear of the field.
4.18 PM: Checo wins! Pérez handled the pressure superbly to take his second career Grand Prix win and his first for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing. He is joined on the podium by Scuderia AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly who enjoyed a wheel-to-wheel duel with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to take a fighting third place with rookie team-mate Yuki Tsunoda scoring his best result in F1 with seventh.
Fancy seeing this again? Good news! The next triple header of world-class motorsport action will be on the weekend of June 24-27. Get ready for more crazy two and four-wheeled action. Expect the unexpected...
Upcoming schedule
- 19-20 June - MotoGP, Germany
- 18-20 June - F1, France
- 26-27 June - MotoGP, Netherlands
- 24-27 June - WRC, Kenya
- 25-27 June - F1, Austria