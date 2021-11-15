Ms Dossary’s Game On Kuwait Is Now!

From the vast e-football of MS Dossary comes a brand new tournament to Kuwait, built from the players and with the players in mind. Get ready for MS Dossary’s Game On Kuwait!

The tournament is team-based, with 2-person squads competing against each other on PlayStation 5 to play in a new-style e-football 22 match-up system.

Sounds like fun to you and a friend? Well then read on, esports athletes!

Musaed “MS Dossary” Al Dossary, if you haven’t heard of him (possible?), is a Saudi e-football esports athlete, and the first to win a double championship in the same year. His other accolades include his being the only person to win back-to-back Xbox e-football World Championships, which all only accounts for a few of his notables. Also, he’s only, like, 21 years old.

Having been a e-football pro with a few championships tucked under his belt, he’s decided to bring his own twist on the sports game with Game On Kuwait. So, what’s MS Dossary’s Game On Kuwait all about? We are just about to get into it.

There are several rules that the game must be set to before the match, but the main twist is that teammates must switch (ie. substitute) each other in and out after certain conditions are met. One such example is that they must do so at half time. Also after a goal is scored.

Teams will be allowed one free switch per match to do with as they please, as long as the ball is not in play.

If a red card is handed out, team players switch.

In the event of a tie, switch with your teammate and the game goes straight to golden goal rules.

If the golden goal time period still ends in a tie, then it is off to a penalty shootout! Teammates must then switch with each penalty attempt. Teams may choose their preferred game controls, but defending must be set to tactical at all times.

The entire tournament will be played with the latest e-football 22 game on a PlayStation 5.

Qualifiers will be offline at the event, and all teams must be on premises during the times of the tournament days they are competing. This is vitally important as teams whose names have been called out three times with no response will be disqualified. So stay in the tournament area and play it safe everyone!

Now punch this into your calendar - the qualifier dates are November 11 and 12, and 16 and 17 of the same month.

The final for MS Dossary’s Game On will also be an offline event, and is happening on November 19, 2021.

Registrations are open now! So don’t waste any time and put your team down for competitive play.

Register your team right here.