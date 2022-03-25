Watch Video2 min
Musaed Al-Dossary and Max Verstappen in the Champions Challenge

Verstappen Challenges Dossary in e-Football
The Saudi FIFAe World Champion Musaed Al-Dossary and 2021 Formula 1 World Champion and Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen took on a friendly challenge tackling e-football, one that ended with Al-Dossary coming out victorious 2-1. Fun and suspense were the motto under which the two sportsmen met. Dossary chose Manchester United as his favorite team while Max Verstappen played Paris Saint Germain.
Describing his own performance in e-football as better than average and the best among Formula 1 drivers, Verstappen said he follows Red Bull athlete Mosaed Al-Dossary while competing, adding that attempting to beat him was a great challenge.
It is worth mentioning that Verstappen had previously unveiled what the secret black box that never leaves his side during his travels is: turns out it is simply his PlayStation!
