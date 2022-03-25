Musaed Al-Dossary and Max Verstappen in the Champions Challenge

The Saudi FIFAe World Champion Musaed Al-Dossary and 2021 Formula 1 World Champion and Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen took on a friendly challenge tackling e-football, one that ended with Al-Dossary coming out victorious 2-1. Fun and suspense were the motto under which the two sportsmen met. Dossary chose Manchester United as his favorite team while Max Verstappen played Paris Saint Germain.