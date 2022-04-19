Today, Musaed Al-Dossary is famous in the region and around the world as one of the best FIFAe players out there. One esports expert even wondered if the young Saudi could be the best player the global competition scene has ever seen. The story of how the legend of "MSDossary" began was depicted in a documentary, which aired during a ceremony held in his presence at Muvi Cinemas on Riyadh Boulevard.

Musaed Al-Dossary’s Short Documentary Film Released © Misha Saied

The show was held at Muvi Cinemas on Monday, April 18, in the presence of HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al-Saud, President of the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF), and Vice President of the Global Esports Federation, Esports players, influencers, and media professionals, and also included a discussion with Al-Dossary himself about the documentary and his impressive career.

The film comes under the "Unfold" title, a series of short YouTube documentaries on Red Bull gaming, which highlights the elite esports stars, and goes behind-the-scenes of the players' lives, touching on aspects of their private lives, and the circumstances that played a part in propelling them to worldwide recognition.

As for the film about Musaed Al-Dossary, it tells the story of a young Saudi man who succeeded in turning every football-loving boy’s dream into reality. The documentary, which runs for about a quarter of an hour, opens with the most defining moments of glory that commemorated Al-Dossary’s career in the esports world, with commentators wowed by his performance after his FIFAe World Cup win, while an expert in the field muses, “You arguably have the greatest FIFA player of all time? And he's twenty-one years old?"

Some of the moments shown that made “MSDossary” a world-renowned name, recognized by big stars—including the Formula One world champion Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen—are a return to his early beginnings, to Al-Khobar, where his childhood and his love for everything football began, and where his unique talent emerged after the very first match he played with friends, and to Musaed’s bachelor pad, where he devotedly watches Al-Ittihad’s games, his favorite team.

The documentary—which is peppered with clips from the most prominent moments in the world championships that marked Musaed's career—turns to his first international competition, in the 2017 FUT Championship, where he surprised everyone, as he "comes in and dominates, wins everything", after he went through the entire tournament without losing a single match.

The short film documents Al-Dossary's cool nerves and his ability to deal with pressure, which allowed him to quickly take the throne of the "FIFA" game worldwide. The documentary also features testimonies from Al-Dossary's family and friends, while he himself talks about what the game means to him and the circumstances that accompanied him throughout his career, as well as his future aspirations. For Musaed, he’s content with people simply saying, "The best FIFA player is a Saudi player!"