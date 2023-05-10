Musical Masterpieces with DJ Rodge at Anghami Lab

Within the framework of the Riyadh Gigs concerts, hosted by Anghami Lab at Riyadh Boulevard, the Saudi capital is marking its calendar for a new event: the highly-awaited DJ Rodge concert on May 11 at 11:00 p.m.

Back in March 2023, Anghami Lab launched the Riyadh Gigs, a collection of concerts headlined by musicians from across the region, with artists like BLVXB, Adonis, and Shkoon kicking off the event with shows that brought on great success for Anghami Lab and made it the talk of the hour amongst the youth and music lovers.

Now, the distinguished venue is back with a new set of concerts that launched in early May with Big Sam, and continues today with DJ Rodge. The famous DJ is expected to begin his performance at 11pm on Thursday, promising an exceptional show that will fan the flames of excitement among audiences and give them a night to remember. Rodge achieved immense success in the Middle East, making him a legendary artist, with major concert performances under his belt, including ones in the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Anghami Lab is a unique destination in Riyadh, where people get to enjoy great music performances and delicious food amidst a charming outdoor rooftop setting. The one-of-a-kind venue, which launched in November 2020, introduces an integrated music world that includes a studio, stage, and lounge for live local and international talent shows, with an opportunity to sample the best flavors of the Mediterranean, with a twist, in addition to dishes from a variety of Arabic and international cuisines.

Experience the exceptional music of DJ Rodge on the Anghami Lab stage and relish in the most amazing atmosphere ever!

Hurry up and buy your tickets if you haven't already through @ticketmx