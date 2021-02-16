Must-Follow Athletes On Tiktok

There really is nothing like a good dance video. Especially when it arrives to us in short form, is easy to scroll through with our thumbs, and can break up the minor monotony of the day. And if it’s catchy. We like catchy. But when you’ve thumbed through several hundred and you are itching for a little more, follow these inspiring athletes on, you guessed it, we are talking about TikTok, for a shot of the good feels that only a star can bring to the table.

So here it is, our TikTok athletes to check out right now.

Maddie Mastro

Italian-American snowboarding Olympian Maddie Mastro is the penultimate ray of sunshine we didn’t know we needed in our casual TikTok scrolling habit, and it’s all on her. She is bright, honest, joyful, and extremely talented. Also, she shares her life with us when we can’t head to the slopes to see her in person.

Maddie Mastro Performs in Colorado © Daniel Milchev

There’s nary a second of content to not like about her feed, and everything to keep us coming back when she’s posted something new.

Maddie, we’re lifelong fans. Did we just say that out loud? Well, it’s true.

Nikolas Plytas

Water ski pro Nikolas Plytas takes his discipline to a place where art and sports collide, make up, and live happily ever after. His TikTok feed also proves as much in just a few videos. But he isn’t all business. Plenty of charming behind the scenes clips let us into his daily life (and some good-hearted tomfoolery), to make you just as chill as he is in the clips.

Nikolas Plytas in Greece © Alex Grymanis

And why not, the athlete has earned his playtime.

Pasha

Professional goofball and master parkour athlete Pavel Petkuns (the Boss, ahem), has us in stitches. With a more or less endless stream of parkour-related gags, pranks, funny clips, gaffs, jumps, flips, and the like, he’s found a following that most athletes dream of.

Pavel Petkuns Performs in Venice © Jaanus Ree

And it’s clear he’s loving every minute, because he’s laughing along too.

If you need more convincing (you won’t), he’s accumulated 5.3 million avid followers and 70 million likes. No regrets on this hype train. Not ever. Roll on, Pasha, because you rule dude.

Hazal Nehir

Freerunning and parkour are righteously matched for the see-it-and-swipe of TikTok, so here’s another athlete we find ourselves going back to again, and again.

Hazal Nehir ’s jump distance is outrageous, but it’s her personality that we honestly just can’t get enough of. She’s truly about letting us into her universe, and we’re thankful for her generosity, which, from watching her vids, she has an abundance of.

Hazal Nehir Poses for a Portrait © Nuri Yilmazer

In particular, her TikTok videos can become a sort of parkour school for anyone looking into learning the moves. She showcases her runs in full, and the handy replay loop of the app gives us an edge in figuring out how she’s pulling it off. Marvelous. Because she’s so good.

Also, Hazal Nezir is just having so much fun all the time in whatever activity she’s up to. Trade places with us? We might be a little jelly.

If anything, watching her puts just that much more spring in our step.

Kubra Dagli

You’ll forgive us when we tell you we haven’t perfected our high kicks. For that, we’d have to go with triple World and European Taekwondo champion Kubra Dagli , for tips, training rituals, event clips, and a cat that is too photogenic for words.

Kubra Dagli Performs in Turkey © Mine Kasapoglu

See with your own eyes the life and times of Kubra’s daily life, plus friends, what an athlete should eat, what she’s doing when she’s not training, and the truckload of awards she won.

She’s just getting started, and we are unable to think of a more well-rounded role model for this generation. Girls get it done.

And a cat. We can’t stop thinking about it.

