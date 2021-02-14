Must Watch Red Bull TV Right Now

The Red Bull TV we want to highlight this month is coming at you right now. Check them out in this handy guide to what’s hot and what’s hotter.

Life of Kai: Surf Around the Globe with Kai Lenny

Big wave surfer Kai Lenny reaches for gold in this series, following him over the winter season. Maui’s native surf child has always looked up to the greats, like Laird Hamilton and Dave Kalama, so it makes sense that his passions became his life and career. Come on people, he grew up just down the street from one of the most magnificent waves on the planet, Jaws, which is revered for its beauty, massiveness, curls, and its difficulty.

Kai Lenny © Fred Pompermayer

This season catch Kai catch that hometown wave, as well as Portugal’s own monstrous Nazaré, which is considered one of the most unpredictable waves on the planet.

Watch season 1 here .

Brad Binder: Becoming 33

The definitive story of how Brand Binder became a champion after only his 3rd race. From age 10, Brad has remained a motorcycle racer. He’s had his difficulties, especially coming out of South Africa (a country with a historically limited talent pool of racers), where his parents were forced to make sacrifices in order to keep their son racing. This is a feature about family, and sticking with your passions, and coming together as a group to reach the top of the podium.

Brad Binder © Gold & Goose

Nothing says champion like a good supporting cast of family and teammates, and you’ll get it all in this pro motorcycle film.

Watch it here .

K2: The Impossible Descent

No mountain is tall enough for this cliff-hungry athlete, Andrzej Bargiel, as he does the first K2 descent, on skis. The sheer impossibility of this endeavor and adventure is astounding (and the guts!), and to do it all without supplemental oxygen is a testament to willpower, dedication, and the human ability to never give up.

Andrzej Bargiel © Marek Ogien

Perhaps the most difficult mountain in the world, and surely one of the most dangerous (1 in 4 climbers do not make it back), the question of whether it is possible to ski it all the way down will finally be answered.

This is a documentary that will test even the most fearless of viewers.

Watch it here .

Dakar Daily: Dakar Rally 2021 and More

It’s been Dakar season, and that means a 24-hour news cycle of awesome and unexpected. And we’ve got it all for you right here. Everything you may have missed is logged, organized, and set up for you to enjoy on your schedule. It’s never too late to relive the action.

Check out our full series coverage of the 2021 Dakar race as we continue to add to the library. Dakar Daily is our take on the day-by-day wrap format. You’ll see the highlights we caught on film, and get all the updates you need. Don’t miss it, Dakar is packed with info until the finish line.

Dakar Rally 2021 © Eric Vargiolu

If you haven’t caught up with Dakar this year, check it out now. And don’t forget about our backlog for previous years so you can get into the action as it happened, when it happened.