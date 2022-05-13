Mutaz Barshim Is Getting Ready for Another Historical Season

prepares for another action-packed season. The high-jump World Champion delivered a stunning performance last summer, making history out of a golden moment. We caught up with the Qatari icon to find out what’s in store for his 2022 season.

Its been a long time since I have competed. My last competition was the big games during the summer. So I’m excited to get back to jumping again.

has been getting back into competition mode for his first jumps of the season. But his preparations and strategy are changing ahead of the 2022 Diamond League, which will be taking place in Doha on the 13th of May 2022.

Actually my preparations are really different this time. Coming from such a big year and big achievement, it takes so much for you to mentally find that fire again.

will find himself competing alongside the fan-favorite once again in 2022. This time, the two will be going head-to-head at the Doha Diamond League.

It feels great to be back on the field with Gianmarco ! I always look to compete on a top level with the best of jumpers out there

With the Diamond League happening in Doha, the Qatari icon is feeling confident. Kicking off the season in his hometown and in-front of his home crowd brings him a great sense of pride.

