Mutaz Barshim Is Getting Ready for Another Historical Season

The excitement is building up as Mutaz Barshim prepares for another action-packed season. The high-jump World Champion delivered a stunning performance last summer, making history out of a golden moment. We caught up with the Qatari icon to find out what’s in store for his 2022 season.
Its been a long time since I have competed. My last competition was the big games during the summer. So I’m excited to get back to jumping again.
After a successful run in 2021, Mutaz has been getting back into competition mode for his first jumps of the season. But his preparations and strategy are changing ahead of the 2022 Diamond League, which will be taking place in Doha on the 13th of May 2022.
Actually my preparations are really different this time. Coming from such a big year and big achievement, it takes so much for you to mentally find that fire again.
Having shared his historical golden moment with Italian high-jumper Gianmarco Tamberi in 2021, Mutaz Barshim will find himself competing alongside the fan-favorite once again in 2022. This time, the two will be going head-to-head at the Doha Diamond League.
It feels great to be back on the field with Gianmarco ! I always look to compete on a top level with the best of jumpers out there
With the Diamond League happening in Doha, the Qatari icon is feeling confident. Kicking off the season in his hometown and in-front of his home crowd brings him a great sense of pride.
“To be honest if the Diamond League wasn’t happening in Doha, I don’t think i would have jumped this early in the season. But jumping home for me is very special. I feel so honorable and it feels like I’m carrying that flag for my people. I have to be the best leader”, says Mutaz Barshim.
Mutaz Barshim has quickly achieved his legendary status in the world of track and field. But breaking the world record set by Javier Sotomayer still remains to be one of the biggest aspirations of his professional career. But what is it going to take ?
“What is it going to take ? Everything, and a little more”, says Mutaz Barshim.
This summer includes another big showdown for Mutaz Barshim. The World Champion will be returning to Oregon, United States to defend his world title for the third time, at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.
“It feels good to be going back to Oregon, i like jumping there. In 2019, my goal was to be the first high-jumper in the history to defend a world title back-to-back. Now that I’ve done that, my target is to be the only high-jumper to win 3 gold medals in a row at the World Championships”, says Mutaz Barshim.
We’re confident that Barshim will be making more history this year. Stay tuned as we keep up with the World Champion, starting with the Doha Diamond League this weekend.