Nasser Al-Attiyah has recently been adjusting to a new routine. With more time now being spent at home, it is important for the three-time Dakar Rally Champion to maintain his fitness and focus throughout the break.

“Staying at home I’m working on the physical side just to be prepared for once things get back to normal. There’s plenty to do and it’s important to keep yourself busy.”, says Nasser Al-Attiyah.

Nasser Al-Attiyah Gets Equipped with A New Routine

Quality time is meaningful to the Qatari champion, especially when surrounded by supportive family members. With the Gaming Unit setup at the family farmhouse, Al-Attiyah is excited to participate with his brothers in new activities.

“I’m always around family now, especially my brothers. I have six brothers and there is a lot that we get to talk about. I get a lot of support from them, both in and out of motorsports. So, it’s very special to be able to share a Rally simulator experience with them.”, says Nasser Al-Attiyah.

Nasser Al-Attiyah unboxing the gaming unit © Red Bull

Al-Attiyah is no stranger to simulators. As a veteran of Rally and racing, he has had many encounters with virtual experiences in preparation for main events. With the Red Bull Gaming Unit Al-Attiyah can find himself reenacting his rally raid driving experience.

“The Porsche Club in the Middle East, also the 24-hours and 6-hour races in Nürburgring Germany. I used simulators to get the feeling and to learn the tracks. But this simulator is different. I can actually drive my Rally car from Dakar that we won with in 2019.”, says Nasser Al-Attiyah.

The prince of dunes behind the wheel © Red Bull

A simulated driving experience can give Al-Attiyah a new perspective on his technique and adventure. But off the track, the Qatari champion relies on footage to study his highlights and reflect on his decision-making during races.

“When I’m away from the track I go through all my replays. Recently I have been watching and reflecting on how I managed my last Dakar and I learn a lot.”, says Nasser Al Attiyah.

A simulator experience can be both entertaining and beneficial © Red Bull