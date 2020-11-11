New Games Coming your Way this Month

November 2020 is going to go down in history as one of the most important months in gaming. And no, it’s not only because we are getting the much-awaited launches of the next-generation of household consoles.

We’ve also got some great in-their-own-right games coming out that you’ll want to get your hands-on ASAP. STAT. Like right now.

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room, Cyberpunk 2077. It’s been delayed again through to December (twice now). But fret not, we’ve got all the games you can handle to keep you busy this month. Best part is all of them are releasing right on schedule.

Read on for our highlights in this month in video game releases.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The Call of Duty franchise is a mammoth in the realm of gaming. There’s barely anyone who hasn’t played one of their trademark adrenaline-pumping games, packed with missions and big set pieces galore. And if you haven’t played it you’ve heard of it.

This brand spanking new chapter in the series takes us to the peak of the Reagan-era Cold War. And it stands as a direct sequel to the original Black Ops. If that doesn’t get you hyped for this game, take a bite out of this: it's also got zombies.

Well, there’s nothing wrong with a little poetic license, we think.

Play it on PS5, Xbox SX/S, PS4, XB1, Microsoft Windows on November 13.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Sail your long ship from Norway to the four kingdoms of England as Eivor, the war chief of the Raven clan in this action adventure game by Ubisoft.

True to Viking history, you’ll settle in a home base village, and get all your upgrades in one place and not from searching all over the map for the nearest shop.

Sporting a big single-player campaign, in depth skill tree, and some quirky side missions to diffuse the tension, this is one game we can’t wait to get our hands on.

If you ever wanted to live like a Viking, you’ve finally been granted you wish. Now, onward, to Valhalla!

Play it on PS5, Xbox SX/S, PS4, XB1, Microsoft Windows from November 10.

DIRT 5

Off-road and race to the finish under crazy weather conditions, wild music and even wilder courses in the 8th iteration of this wacky franchise. Never a dull moment as you careen through course after course, through various terrain, upgrading your car and taking on the off-road disciplines that you want to specialize in.

There’s a substantial campaign, customizable cars, new races to take on, and that just-right mix of real and arcade gameplay to keep you coming back for one more race.

Play it on PS5, Xbox SX/S, PS4, XB1, Microsoft Windows from November 6.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

The prequel in what now looks to be a trilogy in the Breath of the Wild games, with a full story that’s actually canon, this is one of the big games of the season.

With a wide cast of playable characters (go team Impa), frenzied action against hundreds of enemies at once on the battlefield, and playing through the Great Calamity as it happened, this is what Zelda and Musou fans have been pining for.

Also, prepare to pilot the Divine Beasts for the first time.

Play it on Nintendo Switch from November 20.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

As always, Sega does not hold back with its Yakuza game series. If there was any doubt, stay cool, it is business as usual with Like A Dragon.

Things you can count on with Yakuza are; a lovable hero, an OTT story and action sequences, humor, insane situations, Sega arcade games, other mini-games and even more surprises that you just would not expect in a game that is, essentially, about gangsters and their friendships. Wow, that was a mouthful.

A few changes do happen, though. First, the combat is more JRPG than ARPG. This means you get to take on thugs as a team now. And it is still fun, still insane, and still Yakuza.