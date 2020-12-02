New Video Games Releases for this Month

December is already here, and that means the next installment in our ongoing games of the month series.

Here’s what to look out for and stay glued to during the coming weeks.

Cyberpunk 2077

To say we’re excited for this release is an understatement. The game is big, immersive, with something to learn, see, and explore in every nook and cranny of its sprawling city.

And it’s happening, it’s nearly here. Launch day is upon us. And if the Witcher 3 was anything to go by, we will see that same splendor and extreme attention to detail we’ve come to expect from CD Projekt Red in this game.

Opting to go first-person perspective (a bold move indeed, but they’ve assured us it is the best way to play), in a world based on the legendary Cyberpunk board game by creator Mike Pondsmith, we can only say that this one looks to exceed the hype surrounding it.

Play it on PS5, Xbox SX/S, PS4, XB1, Microsoft Windows from December 10.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Ubisoft surprised us in the best way by recently revealing the release date on their brand-new IP, and it looks astonishing.

As the main character, Fenyx, you embark on an epic journey comprising seven regions, customizing your weapons and gear, all in an open-world environment.

The game is stylishly realized in bright colors, and heavily influenced by ancient Greek mythology. It’s got puzzles, lots of bosses, and a storyline worth paying attention to.

We expect the support for this game to last at least a minute, as Ubisoft has already confirmed several DLCs for it. That means they expect it to be a hit. We hope so as well.

Play it on PS5, Xbox SX/S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, XB1, Microsoft Windows from December 3.

Empire of Sin

Strategy. Check. Mobsters. Check. 1920s Chicago period drama. Check. Storyline as smooth as a silk suit. Check. That’s the general premise of Empire of Sin, where players are tasked with building their gangster empire from scratch.

The character-driven scenarios push the story forward, as you manage your rise in a tough city that has no plans to make things easy for you.

Play as some of the most notorious people from that era and watch the history books come alive in the palm of your hands.

Play it on Nintendo Switch, PS4, XB1, Microsoft Windows, MacOS from December 1.

Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game - Complete Edition

The original Scott Pilgrim game had us in stitches more than a decade ago. It had then what we needed from a tie-in video game. True to the original comics, it was made in a retro 2D, side-scrolling beat ‘em up style that brought us back to the days of arcade machines.

And it was F-U-N. This remaster, besides being a complete remaster, includes all the original DLC as part of the package, including secret modes, and more.

Starting this month, play as your favorite characters from the series, when the game will get its guitar-solo-worthy release.

Play it on Nintendo Switch, PS4, XB1, Microsoft Windows in December.

Chronos: Before the Ashes

The sequel (prequel, actually) to the 2016 game, Remnant, follows the heroic journey with the same unique game mechanic of watching your character each with every death, and the consequences that presents the player with.

Bring it on, and fight evil!

Play it on Nintendo Switch, PS4, XB1, Microsoft Windows from December 1.

FIFA 21 - Enhanced Edition

Few games need no introduction like the EA Sports FIFA series. The next-gen enhanced version is meant to take the experience to soaring new heights and give the game more than just the full-on graphical shine.

This is going to be the most photorealistic football simulation that has ever been made.

And that alone is worthy of a headline.