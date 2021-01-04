New Video Games Releases for this Month

Hello, January! Nice of you to show up, um, on time, as you always do. You’ve always been good like that. In any case we thank you because in celebration of the first month of the new year you’ve given us these awaited games below. Let’s get to it!

Here’s our happy list of games you can begin playing this month.

Ride 4

At Red Bull we ride like all the time. Dirt bikes, quads, F1 and rally cars, really, we just like to ride. But today we are talking about the latest installment of the Ride motorcycle racing game series. This road racing motorbike simulator is focused on the task at hand, offering gamers a pure experience, with all of it poured into racing the circuits, bike variety, and the goal of reaching the championship.

Players will appreciate the day-night cycle, the simulated weather options, the range of tracks to hit, and the physics changes in the many makes and models of the motorbikes available. This is definitely one that hardcore gamers should pick up when it launches this month on next-gen systems. For those who are on current-gen systems, the game has been out for a few months.

And of course, we ride motorbikes too.

Play it on PS5, Xbox SX/S from January 21.

Hitman 3

Do things your way as you take on the role of Agent 47 in the ever-expanding, ever-dynamic world of Hitman. This is the game that closes out on the trilogy and brings together the first and second game storylines to a satisfying finale.

Detailed, intricate set pieces, and dozens of moving parts in each mission leave the execution (pun not intended, surprisingly) completely up to you. Set up traps and play stealthily, or just charge right in. This game is sure to pack a ton of the one thing gamers love: replayability.

All good things come to an end. Only here, you can replay it a different way every single time.

Play it on PS5, Xbox SX/S, PS4, XB1, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows from January 20.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

A bigger adventure with even more freedom of exploration and strong characters sums up the sequel to the cult-favorite game nicely. As Ryza, you’ll still get to enjoy the well-received real-time battle mechanics with an expanded character moveset, which is something that’s certainly welcome.

If you like yourself a JRPG, pick it up this month. And don’t worry, playing the original game first isn’t a must by any means.

Play it on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows from January 26.

Sword of the Necromancer

This dungeon crawler with a touch of roguelike wears its retro love affair on its sleeve.

An action game at its core, where players must go deeper and deeper into the guts of the dungeon to gain powers, and, hopefully save their beloved once and for all. Use the power of the sword to vanquish foes, level up, and find your way to the next area. Like with many roguelikes, practice makes perfect, and every win feels big.

And did we mention that you have the power to revive fallen enemies and make them fight on your side?

Play it on PS4, XB1, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows on January 28.

Bonus Gaming Experience: Monster Hunter Rise Demo

The massive phenomenon that was Monster Hunter World took gamers by storm. Capcom revamped the series for consoles, and players loved every minute of it. Now, the series returns to Nintendo, which means you can play Monster Hunter anywhere you like, again. But this isn’t a step back in gameplay, from what we can tell, it’s an extension of World, built for the hybrid console.

Rise comes out this March, but Capcom is going to give us a taste in the form of a demo, and we can hardly wait.

For any curious gamer or veteran, this is the perfect opportunity to check out the new wirebug mechanic and try out all 14 weapon classes. Monster Hunter on the go is just what January needed.