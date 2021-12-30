With 2021 counting down its final days, we find ourselves, once again, with our list of changes for the new year in hand. So, we figured we might help you out there, with a list of new sports you might be interested in giving a go in 2022!

We all know that we’re already perfect in our own unique way, but a little positive change to our routine never hurt! That’s why we want to encourage you to take up new sports-related hobbies to begin your new year on an energetic note!

Check out our list and let us know which of these sports would fit your lifestyle better!

1- Fitness:

New Year, New Hobbies, Same You © Murad Abaza/ Red Bull Content Pool

HIIT, which stands for High Intensity Interval Training, is a relatively new fitness sport that involves short periods of intense exercise alternated with recovery periods. Some of its benefits for you would be:

Burn off those unwanted calories in short amounts of time

Increase your metabolic rate for hours after your exercise

Gain some good muscle mass

Improve your body’s oxygen consumption

Optimize your heart rate, blood sugar, and blood pressure

All of this comes with a new lifestyle that aims to keep you healthy, fit, and active.

How to start: Get yourself to the closest HIIT specialized gym, sign up, and talk to a coach to start your training!

2- Basketball:

New Year, New Hobbies, Same You © Naim Chidiac/ Red Bull Content Pool

Basketball is one of the most popular sports around the world and you don’t have to be a professional athlete to love it and play it! If you’re thinking of taking up basketball to integrate into your new, healthier lifestyle, know that this sport is fast-moving and involves a lot of varying movements, including shooting, dribbling, dunking, and much more.

On the other hand, if you want to become a professional player, then the equation here is completely different and we recommend you start with professional training classes.

How to start: Get a basketball, start dribbling to good music to get you pumped up, and shoot for those hoops!

3- Video Games:

New Year, New Hobbies, Same You © Hesham Marcelo/Red Bull Content Pool

From HIIT to video games? Make no mistake, we mean it! We’re not talking about video games that are exclusive to a specific device, we’re talking about those categorized as:

Mobile Games

Console based games

PC Games

Simulation Games

Each game has its own unique style, strategy, and way of playing, making for a good brain workout! It’s up to you to figure out which one you would prefer to take on.

How to start: Define the style of gaming you prefer, get your hands on its corresponding video game, and just start practicing.

It’s worth mentioning that this is just a small list we’ve put together; there are waaaay more hobbies to take up and activities to do on a daily basis. It’s also important to remind yourself that if you want to see change in your life, it doesn’t have to come at the beginning of a certain year, but rather that you can choose to start at any given time!

Share this article and let us know what you plan on starting in 2022 or what you managed to achieve in 2021. With that, we wish you all a happy new year!