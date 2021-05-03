No Tournaments Can Sometimes Be a Good Thing, Says Ahmad Daham

As one of the region’s most legendary drifting stars, Ahmad Daham is known for pushing the limits of performance cars around the track... but away from racing the athlete likes to slow down the pace.

A perfect day for the athlete is often somewhere far quieter than near the roar of an engine, he tells us.

“Any day at the beach is a dream day to me. Having no competitions at the moment has given me much more free time so I have been spending a lot of time doing other activities such as kitesurfing, especially with the UAE’s lovely weather right now.”

A keen sportsman, Daham also likes to unwind by heading to the gym for regular workouts.

“A typical day for me often consists mostly of daily workouts with a trainer,” says the Jordanian, who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest twin drift.

But the multiple champion can never stay away from cars for long and often spends most days at the newly established headquarters for his brand AD24 where he prepares and maintains drift cars.

“Working on new drift projects at the AD24 HQ is where I spend most of my time, to be honest! It is a long-time project I have been working on which I am really proud of.”

With a huge fan base all around the Middle East, Daham always takes the time to talk to his fans, giving them advice on tuning and driving and also has a huge fanbase on Instagram where he spends a lot of his free time updating his followers on his latest drifting news.

Ahmed’s slow and steady entrance into the world of drifting began as a teenager when he was given a modified car by his parents as a gift, pulling him away from the basketball court and onto the racetrack.

In 2011, Daham turned professional, participating in his very first Red Bull Car Park Drift and impressively winning two consecutive King of Drift titles in 2014 and 2015. He’s now stacked up a series of big wins over the past few years, including the 2014 Jordan Drift Championship, as well as crowned King of the Desert twice at the annual King of tires competition.

He’s also notched up several personal milestones – which he cites as being the first Arab invited to participate in the Goodwood Festival of Speed - an annual hill climb in the UK featuring historic motor racing vehicles held in the grounds of Goodwood House – and teaming up with Lexus to develop the most powerful, most advanced Lexus drift car on the planet.

Unveiled in 2020 to showcase Lexus top-flight performance-craft to the global Drift community, the Red Bull athlete’s latest FIA Drift-spec machine is a 1,200hp RC F-based weapon weighing 1250kg/2755lb – covered in a bespoke featherweight Carbon Kevlar body shell.

“This car is so much fun to drive” he says.