Nodar Kodua Claims Red Bull Car Park Drift in Georgia

Nodar Kodua, 22 years old, took a dominant win at the 2020-2021 Red Bull Car Park Drift in Georgia. Kodua driving a BMW E82 showed a consistent level across all runs. His final run was near perfect ensuring a clean and tidy pass. He came as near as possible with the clipping point (pendulum) which gave him an extremely high mark (371 points). Second place went to Mevludi Meladze driving a BMW E36 with 341 points while David Nutsubidze rounded the podium scoring 279 points.

The qualifier held in Rustavi International Motorpark witnessed a fierce battle between the best 16 drifters in Georgia. In the top 4 stage, the battle was intense and the new drift King managed to overcome his tutor Mevlud Meladze who said: ‘The result was predictable, as the final battle was between my student and me. I am extremely happy for him.”

Kodua Clipping the Pendulum Point © Tamuna Kulumbegashvili

Last year Nodar Kodua took third place, that triggered his determination to success. Many well-known faces and new drifters joined Red Bull Car Park Drift this year, however due to technical problems with the car Vakhtang Khurtsidze, last year winner of Georgia qualifier, who also claimed the third place in World final could not

After the emotional day Nodar Kodua, new drift king of Georgia said: “I am proud to represent Georgia at the Red Bull Car Park Drift final. We will work hard and do our best at the World Final.”