October’s Top 5 Video Game Releases

As we’re saying goodbye to summer, we’re opening the door for a lot of big games that experienced delays due to the world’s current situation, with these unfortunate delays game publishers are pushing their new releases and giving us an October full of games that we are all in for!

Let’s take a look at the top 5 most talked about game releases in October 2021.

#5 Battlefield 2042 – 22nd October

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Battlefield 2042 © Electronic Arts

This legendary game is back and it’s taking us to an almost near future! And this year with their launch they are offering huge player battles with its Breakthrough and Conquest modes. But this is not just about it! We’ll be seeing more adventures, including Hazard Zone, dynamic maps set across the globe forcing players to keep adapting to different things like sandstorms and so on.

#4 Solar Ash – 26th October

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC

Solar Ash © PlayStation

Take a journey through a rift in space called the Ultravoid, which is devouring all worlds. Solar Ash is a personal experience game where players must evolve their characters to overcome struggles and become more hopeful.

#3 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – 26th October

Platforms: Xbox Series X, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy © Square Enix

The 26th of October is experiencing 2 major game releases with the second being Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and of course you’ll be playing as the Star-Lord leading your team and making their decisions to survive battles and save other galaxies.

#2 Age of Empires 4 – 28th October

Platforms: PC

Age of Empires 4 © ageofempires.com

Age of Empires is back this year with more campaigns that are better than ever. The new AOE will have 8 civilizations and over 500 years of history starting from the dark ages to the renaissance for your civilization to win and lead your troops to victory across multiple campaigns, and missions.

#1 Riders Republic – 28th October

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Stadia

Riders Republic © Ubisoft

Ubisoft is coming back with a brand-new game! Riders Republic is hoping to create a space for players to compete in extreme sports all at the same time, allowing up to 50 active players per map simultaneously. The game has a huge range of sports to try like biking, snowboarding and wingsuit flying with a lot to discover!

Which of these games are you most excited about? Share this story and let us know why.