The track has received great feedback in the wake of its release.

I’ve been getting a storm of love and energy from all over, especially from Oman and Dubai. I wanted to find my own unique sound and I ended up creating this sonic universe that I call AFRO-RABIA. Adam Nabeel

Music has always been an important part of Adam’s life, and exposure to different sounds growing up influenced the music he makes today. “I was always surrounded by different genres of music and started composing on the guitar at a young age,” he said. “Even today, most of my ideas stem from the guitar and I translate those melodies into vocals.”

Adam began recording in 2017 and the year later, together with Dubai-based artist A’Y, he co-produced his first EP ‘Downtime’. After collaborating on seven records, Adam felt comfortable to share his own solo, ever-evolving sound with the world.

“Since my first EP, I’ve sharpened my pencil and I’m able to draw a picture in a more direct and engaging way,” he said.

While the events of 2020 have thrown plans into disarray for many people, for Adam, lockdown life hasn’t phased him. “I naturally prefer to keep to myself when creating so the pandemic hasn’t really effected my creative process. In fact, it gave me the time to find my sound in terms of production, and also the time to create uninterrupted.”

In terms of what’s in store for 2021, Adam was reluctant to give much away but hinted at many exciting things to come. “I’m excited to take you deeper into my world.”