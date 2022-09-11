The Sultanate of Oman has a date with drifting, or more specifically e-drifting. The country, which is the hub of drifting lovers, is hosting the all-new Red Bull Transition, an exciting, simulated drifting tournament, a first for the country.

Kicking off on Thursday, September 15 and in partnership with Oman Automobile Association and Red Bull MOBILE, the unique competition uses an advanced game with advanced sim rig to mimic the closest reality of the almost impossible physics of drifting and its spellbinding arena. Red Bull Transition aims to gather motorsports and drifting enthusiasts under one passion and give them a chance to challenge themselves and showcase their skills through the simulator, in the hopes of ultimately being crowned Red Bull Transition’s first e-drifting champion.

The tournament is split into two exciting rounds: the qualifiers and the finals. The qualifiers will take place on the 15th and 16th of September at Oman Automobile Association’s Digital Centre, where drivers’ skills will be put to the test on the “Asseto Corsa” drifting map, and each competitor will have two runs to try to make it to the top 16 who will eventually move on to the finals.

Once the qualifiers are over, the tournament shifts into the nail-biting event finals, which will take place on the 23rd of September in the Mall of Oman, near the country’s first Red Bull MOBILE store. The top 16 will go head-to-head on the intricate virtual Red Bull Car Park Drift course, which is equipped with a fully immersive simulator for a hyper realistic e-drifting experience. At the end of the finals, a champion will emerge and snag the title of Red Bull Transition Champion.

As for who will decide on the qualifying players and eventual winner, the Red Bull Transition tournament will have an all-star Red Bull Car Park Drift judging panel, most prominently Oman’s very own star athlete and drifting champion, Haitham Al Hadidi, who will oversee and embolden players, as well as assess their skills every step of the way.

Needless to say, the Sultanate is in for three daring days of drifting!

To register for the Red Bull Transition tournament, or for more information, visit http://www.redbull.com/transition