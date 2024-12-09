Ahmad Alamri is named King of Drift at the Muscat Drift Arena Oman Automobile Association (OAA), Oman

Fellow Omani Haitham Al Hadidi second, Egypt’s Hisham Al Khatib third

Oman’s Alamri Takes Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final Title for 2024 © Red Bull Content Pool

9 December, MUSCAT: After the over 12 months of competition, the 2023/2024 series of the Red Bull Car Park Drift has come to an end with Oman’s Ahmad Alamri being crowned the King of Drift in the World Final in Muscat.

Grandstands packed with thousands of excited fans cheered 26 drifters from 17 different countries at the Muscat Drift Arena in Oman Automobile Association (OAA), with this year being the largest entry list in the event’s 16-year history.

With drifters from Georgia to South Africa, Estonia to Bulgaria, and Mauritius to Azerbaijan, alongside the Middle Eastern countries, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Sultanate of Oman, Palestine, and Iraq. The competition for the title was not easy in a sport where the smallest mistake can be the biggest difference between winning and losing.

After posting the top scores in the first round, Alamri set a standard early before saving his best performance for the Final 4 round where he took out the top spot with a near perfect score to secure the win over his countryman Hathaim Al Hadidi, and Hisham Al Khatib.

The energy of the crowd was a significant piece of this year’s Red Bull Car Park Drift conclusion, with Oman re-hosting the World Final at the infamous Muscat Drift Arena at Oman Automobile Association (OAA), known as the hub to all motorsports in the Sultanate of Oman.