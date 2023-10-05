Omar Al Amri Reclaims the Red Bull Transition Championship Title in Oman

Red Bull Transition, the electrifying fusion of motorsports and gaming, once again took Oman by storm in its second year. On September 23, the Oman Automobile Association witnessed 48 participants compete in the riveting qualifiers. These players showcased their precision, skill, and style on the challenging "Asseto Corsa" virtual drifting map, setting the stage for an unforgettable competition. And its final did not disappoint!

A fierce final

After a competitive showdown, the top 16 participants moved on to the final, held on Saturday, September 30, at VOX Cinemas in Mall of Oman. The event truly delivered a thrilling atmosphere as competitors stepped into the hyper-realistic and fully immersive simulator setup, engaging in three intense stages of battles on the virtual Red Bull Car Park Drift course from the Jeddah, Saudi Arabia 2022 World Finals. All the while, a captivated audience marveled at the live action mirrored on the VOX Cinema Hall wide screen.

Red Bull Transition Oman 2023 © Ahmed Al Fudhili

And the winner is...

From the top qualifiers through to the final four, the leaderboard’s top spots were continuously dominated by the ultimate winners: Issa Al Toqi and drifting brothers, Omar Al Amri and Osama Al Amri. And, after a close final battle, Omar triumphed and emerged victorious, reclaiming the sought-after title of Red Bull Transition Champion! Issa finished in second place with a 41-point difference from Omar, with Osama claiming the third podium position.

Omar shared his excitement, stating, “I had confidence in my ability to win for the second time. [My brother and I] trained a lot at home, and thankfully, I was able to achieve the Red Bull Transition 2023 title.”

Red Bull Transition Oman 2023 © Ahmed Al Fudhili

Exclusive experiences

But the excitement didn't stop there. For those seeking a taste of the action, an open simulator station was set up for the public to get in the driver’s seat and experience the thrill of e-drifting firsthand. Spectators and participants also had the opportunity to visit the Red Bull MOBILE store, where they could admire the drifting car of Oman's very own Red Bull Athlete and drifting champion, Haitham Al Hadidi. One lucky winner got to take home an exclusive all-access garage experience with the athlete himself at the Red Bull Car Park Drift national finals happening later this year.

The voters who crowned the champion

The panel of judges for this year's Red Bull Transition finals was comprised of Oman's esteemed trio of drifting champions –Haitham Al Hadidi, Ali Al Balushi "Lalou," and Ryadh Al Mabsli–alongside former drift and e-drift champion, Hussain Mslmani. These were the experts behind the evaluation of the finalists', giving out scores based on drifting and technical expertise around the pendulum, box, and gate obstacles, all to determine the ultimate winner.

So, what’s next?

In the true spirit of the event, as part of the winning prize, the triumphant trio of Red Bull Transition 2023 - Omar, Issa and Osama – will embark on a journey to ‘transition’ and test their skills on a real drifting track. Guided by the expertise of Haitham Al Hadidi, they will hone their abilities, with the exciting prospect of earning a wildcard entry into the Red Bull Car Park Drift national finals.

Oman has once again demonstrated its passion for e-drifting, and Red Bull Transition 2023 was a resounding success, with the event taking place in partnership with Red Bull MOBILE Oman, Oman Automobile Association, Virgin Radio Oman, and VOX Cinemas Oman.

For more information about Red Bull Transition, please visit http://www.redbull.com/transition-oman.