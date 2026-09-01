Red Bull Padel Dash Brings a New Kind of Padel Competition to Kuwait

Forget everything you know about traditional tournaments.

Red Bull Padel Dash transforms padel into a high-speed race where matches last just seven minutes, every point counts, and one press of the Red Button can change the standings in an instant.

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From September 4 to 18, players across Kuwait will battle for a place in the National Final and the opportunity to represent Kuwait at the Red Bull Padel Dash World Final in Germany.

Fast-paced, competitive, and packed with adrenaline, Red Bull Padel Dash puts a fresh spin on the game. It's not just about winning matches, it's about scoring as many points as possible, thinking on your feet, and staying one step ahead of every other team on court.

Because in Red Bull Padel Dash, getting to 16 points is only half the challenge.

So, How Does Red Bull Padel Dash Work?

Each qualifier features 16 teams, split into two groups of eight. Within each group, every team faces all seven opponents in a Round Robin format, guaranteeing seven matches per team and plenty of chances to rack up points.

But these aren't your typical padel matches.

Each game lasts a maximum of seven minutes or until a team reaches 16 points. The fast format means every rally matters, every point counts, and there's no time to settle into a rhythm.

The objective? Collect as many points as possible and finish at the top of your group.

The Twist: The Red Button

Here's where things get interesting.

The moment a team reaches 16 points, they can make a dash for the iconic Red Button.

The first team to hit the button before the seven-minute timer expires immediately stops all matches in progress and earns a Special Win, along with an extra bonus point.

That single point could be the difference between qualifying and missing out.

It's a format that rewards more than just padel skills. Teams need speed, awareness, strategy, and perfect timing. While you're competing against the pair on the other side of the net, you're also racing every team playing across the venue.

The Road to the National Final

At the end of each qualifier, the team with the highest number of accumulated points in each group advances to the National Final.

That means two teams qualify from every event.

With multiple qualifiers taking place across Kuwait, every point earned throughout the competition could prove decisive.

One Step Closer to Germany

The National Final will take place on September 18 at ORO Padel – Regency Hotel.

This is where the top teams from across the qualifiers will go head-to-head for the ultimate prize.

The winning men's and women's pairs won't just be crowned National Champions, they'll earn the chance to represent Kuwait at the Red Bull Padel Dash World Final in Germany, where they'll compete against winners from around the world.

Qualifier Schedule

Qualifier 1 – Men

September 4, 2026

Padel Raquet

4:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Qualifier 2 – Men

September 5, 2026

Padel Yard

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Qualifier 3 – Men

September 11, 2026

Padel In

4:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Qualifier 4 – Men

September 12, 2026

Ocean Padel

4:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Qualifier 5 – Women

September 18, 2026

ORO Padel

4:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Who Can Participate?

The tournament is open to players aged 18 and above.

Current National Team players are not eligible to participate.

Registration Details

Participation costs 10 KWD per team.

Whether you're chasing the title, competing for bragging rights, or dreaming of representing Kuwait on the world stage, Red Bull Padel Dash offers a competition unlike any other.

Seven matches. Seven minutes. One Red Button.

Are you ready to make your dash?