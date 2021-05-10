PlayStation Games You Gotta Play in Ramadan

Ramadan is a busy month for everyone. We’re adjusting our personal routines and work life with our family life and trying to sometimes meet the expectations of all of the same day. That’s not all, because everyone has their way of meeting the month.

In between all the serious stuff that you have to do, we hope that you’ll take a little time in your week to try out these games.

So, without any further delay, here are our games for you to try out during Ramadan.

Super Meat Boy Forever

It took a few months, but Playstation owners can now play this incredibly tough, incredibly fun game on their home console. Yes!

Initially planned as a mobile-only game, it ended up being bigger than its britches. Lucky us! More Meat Boy, the better. So what’s the story, then? The game continues where Super Meat Boy left off. Some time has passed, but honestly, let’s talk about the gameplay.

The game is an auto-runner, utilizes two buttons, and expands on the character abilities.

Just remember to lay your controller down gently no matter what happens. And it is out on April 16.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...

Hmmm, alright. Listen, very long numerical game titles aside, this is actually a remake of an enhanced version of NieR Replicant that, previously, was only released and available in Japan. That’s good news for us, right?

Platinum Games is known as being the cream of the crop when it comes to action games, and NieR Automata absolutely extended their win streak. But this is a game that we’ve never played before (well, most of us at least), and is set 1,400 years in the future, in the same world but under different circumstances. No spoilers.

It has the frenetic action, a full voice cast, plenty of characters to discover, and a fleshed-out world that will beg to be revisited for years to come.

Now pick it up when it releases on April 23.

SaGa Frontier Remastered

Bringing a 1997 JRPG and remastering it in HD for this generation of consoles might have seemed like a crazy idea a decade ago. We’re thankful to live in a timeline where this is actually a thing that now happens on the regular.

Square Enix are doing right by their fans by digging into their massive catalog of games and giving us what really is more than just a remake. Of course we can’t go back in time over 20 years and play this game. But they’ve given us even more than the original this time around.

A new character, faster battles, and new cutscenes are just a few of the additions to this 90s adventure.

Nostalgia gets remastered from April 15.

Resident Evil Village

Releasing towards the end of Ramadan, on May 7, the sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is setting its sights on being another hit for Capcom.

Going with the same first-person perspective as before, and bringing back Ethan Winters to take the helm, and moving to a new location means that fans of the previous game will have a lot to sink their teeth into. Wait was that a pun? Well, we will let you decide.

Until then we are going to get a lot of sleep because we have this strange, sinking feeling that come launch day, sleep just won't be in the cards. Wait, did you hear that?