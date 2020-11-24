Post-Launch Titles for your Ps5 & Xbox Series X/S

The next-gen launch is here, and for those of us that are trying to get our hands on the new consoles, or already have (nice one!), the first step to glory is unboxing those stunning machines.

Next, as always, it’s all about the games. So, you picked up Spider-Man: Miles Morales (the animated movie with Miles was incredible) on the PS5, and on the Xbox X/S you’ve signed up for Game Pass.

But we are here to add a little sparkle to the launch titles, and let you in on which ones you should play when you’re done tinkering with that shiny new console, and when you’ve turned your friends so green with envy they don’t know what to do with themselves.

So, be kind if you’ve got the PS5 or Xbox X/S and invite your buds over to play one of these launch gems.

Demon’s Souls Remake. PS5 exclusive. From November 12.

Returning after all these years to the cryptic, atmospheric, and brutally addictive world that Hidetaka Miyazaki crafted is a complete joy. Rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games, they’ve managed to enrich and enhance everything that made it a hit in the first place.

The Tower Knight and all the other bosses return, with smoother gameplay that makes the whole game feel like a brand-new experience. It is truly rare to see a PlayStation classic live up the pre-launch hype and deliver on all its promises.

And now, we’re going in for one more try at the Achilles’ heel of a giant knight. Good luck, demon slayers.

Watch the trailer:

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition. PS5, Xbox Series X/S. From November 10.

The tale of brotherhood cleanly spun around a web of stylish action, added modes and even the ability to play at 120 FPS.

It almost feels like too much Dante and Company to handle. Except there’s no such thing as too much DMC.

Watch the Special Edition trailer:

FIFA 21 and Madden 21. PS5, Xbox Series X/S. Play both from December 4.

For sports fans, one of the first purchases to make is the latest iteration of the franchises we favor. Two of the biggest are FIFA and Madden, and they are both making their debut with upgraded versions on the next-gen consoles.

If you’ve been playing FIFA 21 on your PS4 or XB1, you can upgrade for free to your PS5 or Xbox Series X/S consoles by taking advantage of EA’s Dual Entitlement offer. This gives you cross-saves between both your systems at any time. So if you moved your PS4 to the chalet, and have your PS5 at home, you can easily keep playing through the same season with no issues. Ditto for your copy of Madden 21. We like it. Thanks EA.

Watch the official combined trailer:

WRC 9. PS5, Xbox Series X/S. From November 12.

The quintessential rally simulation makes its first foray into the next-gen console landscape, and it’s darn good. A stunning upgrade to the recently released PS4 and XB1 versions, with all the fixings.

Sit down, strap in. We’ve got a race to catch.

Also, if you bought the game on PS4, then you’ve just earned yourself a free upgrade on your new PS5. How sweet is that.

Watch the gameplay video:

Watch the accolades trailer:

There’s plenty to play on the PS5 and Xbox X/S. Going through enhanced and upgraded versions of games that have just come out, especially if you haven’t had the chance to play through your entire gaming backlog, is just the icing on the cake.

And it’s only the beginning. These two amazing systems haven’t even begun to show us what they are capable of, and we can’t imagine the great titles that will come out for them.