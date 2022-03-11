Champions don’t quit: Powering through broken ribs and handlebars

Held across a variety of landscapes across the Saudi Arabian desert, the 2022 Dakar Rally proved to be one of the most gruelling races of the prestigious motorsports event.

But it’s also no doubt going to go down in history as one of the most challenging for Emirati motocross champ Mohammed Al Balooshi – for he completed the endurance event with two broken ribs, and a broken tree branch for a manmade handlebar, after a high-speed crash nearly wrote him out of the race.

Mohammed - the first Emirati to ever take part in the legendary Dakar Rally - was back for his fifth time at the two-week event when on the fifth day he hit a mud patch in the desert, and was thrown from his dirt bike.

The FIM Baja World Cup titleholder believed his long journey to get to – and finish the race – was over. But if there’s anything that Mohammed has shown us during his spectacular career so far, it is that he has the skills, passion, belief, and determination.

MULTIPLE HURDLES

Having suffered a serious injury in 2021, Mohammed had almost not made it to the race at all as he failed to register – thinking he would not recover in time. However, by luck, a spot became available, and was notified of the entry place by the Amaury Sport Organisation.

“At that moment I felt like a kid!” reveals Mohammed. " I immediately said yes because this event is, as a rider, you want to be in.”

The athlete said that his primary goal was to get through the high-speed event.

“Dakar is a very long and tough rally, so I kept reminding myself to just pace, not push.”

As the days progressed, Mohammed says that whilst his fitness was not at his peak, he was happy with his performance.

Then day five of the event came. And everything changed.

He explains: “That day was a very fast stage and we had a problem with the visibility due to a huge sandstorm. Then, in that dry and dusty desert, I managed to find a patch of mud which I landed in.”

The impact saw Mohammed fly off his vehicle, causing two broken ribs and a temporary concussion in the process.

Two competitors, also friends, racing behind came to his aid, but the rider said his only concern was getting up and continuing the race.

“I just asked for their help picking up my bike, but then they saw my handlebar was broken.”

Champions don’t quit: Powering through broken ribs and handlebars © Red Bull

Mohammed says he immediately became “ very emotional”, adding, "I didn’t know what to do. You cannot ride a bike without a handlebar. Everything was hanging through the cables of the brake. I thought, That is it.’

“The guys that stopped hugged me and got emotional because I couldn’t finish. I couldn’t believe it. A lot of people had helped me get here. I thought I was going to let everyone down.”

Dakar Rally’s medical team radioed Mohammed, asking if he needed medical assistance. He declined, before being asked if planned to continue the race.

“I said: ‘I want to, but I cannot [because] my handlebar is broken’.”

But Mohammed then spotted a helicopter circling above before landing nearby. The pilot told him the sandstorm had worsened, affecting visibility, meaning they had to “red flag” the race, and temporarily regroup the riders.

It bought the athlete some time, during which his “competitor instinct” kicked in.

He and his fellow riders started putting their heads together.

“I started [to fix] a tool in the handlebar, [with] a lot of duct tape. But still, the handlebar wouldn’t stay. More plastic ties, more duct tape. But it still wouldn’t stay.

“Then we found a tree branch and the way it broke was exactly the shape of the handlebar; same size."

Mohammed felt his stars had aligned.

“We fixed it to support the handlebar… it was wobbly, but I thought it would do the job.”

When the race got back underway, he made the 70 kilometres to the finish line, then a further 130 kilometres on the road to the service area to get his bike repaired by mechanics.

He resumed the race the following day with a fixed dirt bike, and “a lot of emotion”.

And went on to finish all stages of the Dakar Rally.

Mohammed – who is helping train the next generation of riders with his own MX academy in the UAE – says he still can’t believe he “pulled it off”.

He concludes: “But what I can take from this, and what people can take from this is, when you think it is all over, believe me, it never is.”

We’ll definitely think of these words of wisdom the next time we want to quit a task early!