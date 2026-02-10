This is the 2026 Premier Padel calendar

Premier Padel, the official professional padel tour, is coming to Red Bull TV for the 2026 season. That means you can tune in to all 26 worldwide tour stops as they are screened live, with coverage starting from the quarter-finals and continuing through to the finals.

Following its successful first season as a global tour, this year will feature three new locations, including London, Pretoria and Valencia. As such, there's an enlarged calendar with 26 tournaments across 18 countries.

01 The 2026 Premier Padel calendar

Barcelona hosts a spectacular end to the Premier Padel season © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

Tournaments are split into Major, P1 and P2 in order of significance and ranking points. Majors are the tournaments with the most ranking points and prestige. P1 is a rank down from a Major, but will still attract the established players on the world tour and will be in countries where padel already has a significant presence as a sport and in grassroots participation. A P2 tournament will be in destinations where there's plenty of room for growth for the sport.

The Premier Padel Tour will start on February 9, 2026, with the Riyadh Season P1 opener. There will be three new highlights in the 2026 calendar, with inaugural tournaments in London and Pretoria in March and Valencia in June.

At the end of the year is the Tour Finals, featuring the eight best male and female teams of the season. The four Major tournaments will be held in Qatar, Italy, France and Mexico.

In terms of the four Majors, the 2026 season will see the world’s best players return to Qatar (April 6-11) and Italy (June 1-7) for two Major tournaments in the first half of the year, with France (September 7-13) and Mexico (November 23-29) hosting the remaining Major tournaments.

02 How to watch Premier Padel Live on Red Bull TV

Don't miss the champions getting crowned at the finals in Barcelona © Alberto Nevado/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull TV will cover every stop of the Premier Padel Tour throughout the 2026 season, with quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals livestreamed for both the men's and women's competitions. Post-event highlights will be available worldwide in English and Spanish.

To watch live coverage in the rounds before the quarter-finals, you can keep up with the action on Premier Padel's YouTube channel .

Find more information on all tournaments, including ticketing, match schedules, current scores, player updates and all the latest news on the Premier Padel website .