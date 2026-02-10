Beatriz Gonzalez Fernandez of Spain in action at the OOREDOO QATAR MAJOR PREMIER PADEL in Doha, Qatar on April 18, 2025.
Padel

This is the 2026 Premier Padel calendar

Premier Padel is back for another season on Red Bull TV! Get the lowdown on the tournaments on the calendar and when you can watch all the action.
Written by Rajiv Desai
3 min readUpdated on

Premier Padel, the official professional padel tour, is coming to Red Bull TV for the 2026 season. That means you can tune in to all 26 worldwide tour stops as they are screened live, with coverage starting from the quarter-finals and continuing through to the finals.
Following its successful first season as a global tour, this year will feature three new locations, including London, Pretoria and Valencia. As such, there's an enlarged calendar with 26 tournaments across 18 countries.
01

The 2026 Premier Padel calendar

Tournament

Tournament Rank

Dates

Riyadh Season Premier Padel

P1

February 9-14

Gijón Premier Padel

P2

March 2-8

Cancun Premier Padel

P2

March 16-22

Miami Premier Padel

P1

March 23-29

Qatar Premier Padel

Major

April 6-11

Newgiza Premier Padel

P2

April 13-18

Brussels Premier Padel

P2

April 20-26

Buenos Aires Premier Padel

P1

May 11-17

Asuncion

P2

May 18-24

Italy Premier Padel

Major

June 1-7

Valencia Premier Padel

P1

June 8-14

Valladolid Premier Padel

P2

June 22-28

Bordeaux Premier Padel

P2

June 29 – July 5

Malaga Premier Padel

P1

July 13-19

Pretoria Premier Padel

P2

July 27 - August 2

London Premier Padel

P1

August 3-9

Mediterranean Games

August 24-30

Madrid Premier Padel

P1

August 31 - September 6

Paris Premier Padel

Major

September 7-13

Europe Premier Padel (TBC)

P2

September 14-20

Rotterdam Premier Padel

P2

September 28 - October 4

Germany Premier Padel

P2

October 5–11

Milano Premier Padel

P1

October 12-18

Kuwait Premier Padel

P1

October 26-31

FIP

World Cup

November 1-7

Dubai Premier Padel

P1

November 9-15

Mexico Premier Padel

Major

November 23-29

Barcelona Premier Padel

Finals

December 7-13

The spectacular Premier Padel 2024 Finals light up Barcelona, Spain on December 19, 2024

Barcelona hosts a spectacular end to the Premier Padel season

Tournaments are split into Major, P1 and P2 in order of significance and ranking points. Majors are the tournaments with the most ranking points and prestige. P1 is a rank down from a Major, but will still attract the established players on the world tour and will be in countries where padel already has a significant presence as a sport and in grassroots participation. A P2 tournament will be in destinations where there's plenty of room for growth for the sport.
The Premier Padel Tour will start on February 9, 2026, with the Riyadh Season P1 opener. There will be three new highlights in the 2026 calendar, with inaugural tournaments in London and Pretoria in March and Valencia in June.
At the end of the year is the Tour Finals, featuring the eight best male and female teams of the season. The four Major tournaments will be held in Qatar, Italy, France and Mexico.
In terms of the four Majors, the 2026 season will see the world’s best players return to Qatar (April 6-11) and Italy (June 1-7) for two Major tournaments in the first half of the year, with France (September 7-13) and Mexico (November 23-29) hosting the remaining Major tournaments.
02

How to watch Premier Padel Live on Red Bull TV

Arturo Coello, Agustin Tapia, Bea González and Claudia Fernández pose with their trophies and medals after winning the Premier Padel 2025 Finals semifinals in Barcelona, Spain.

Don't miss the champions getting crowned at the finals in Barcelona

Red Bull TV will cover every stop of the Premier Padel Tour throughout the 2026 season, with quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals livestreamed for both the men's and women's competitions. Post-event highlights will be available worldwide in English and Spanish.
To watch live coverage in the rounds before the quarter-finals, you can keep up with the action on Premier Padel's YouTube channel.
Here's how you can watch around the world.
Find more information on all tournaments, including ticketing, match schedules, current scores, player updates and all the latest news on the Premier Padel website.

Padel