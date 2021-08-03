Prepare Yourself For Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4!

Charge those mobile phones, players. Season 4 of Red Bull M.E.O. is happening in 2021. And the best part? Everyone’s invited. It’s that time to get your game face on and drop from the sky. The battlefield closes in, and this is your playground.

Hot off the heels of a masterful and memorable grand final earlier this year, where we wrapped on Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3, which saw a humongous pool of participants try their hand at the title, comes a new season.

If you’re a numbers person, we will give it to you straight: over 60,000 were a part of the success of the tournament last time around. That’s massive! And we are hoping to repeat on both player base and thrills this season. We’re also adding a couple more countries to the invite list, which, by our estimates, will bring the total participating countries to a cool 30 in all.

In case you missed it, the previous Red Bull M.E.O. East World Finals were your Kuwait locals, Team KOUT, who hammered out their win no but a few months ago to conclude the tournament. The Red Bull M.E.O. West World Finals went to Blaze Esports, who represented Turkey. We’ve got our fingers crossed that the champs will enter again this season for a repeat opportunity at the championship win.

Around the world, PUBG Mobile will be the game that you can expect to play, though some regions or countries will also be able to enter in the League of Legends: Wild Rift mobile game if that’s their jam. Other games will continue to be added to the tournament, based on their specific popularity in their host countries. In Kuwait, we will see PUBG Mobile as the game of focus, at least for this year. And that’s good news, because the game is part of the mobile gaming DNA in the region. That means good players and coaches to learn from are easy to find. Oh, and we’ve got dates for you, so check them out, and don’t skip the sign-ups.

For our eager Kuwait peeps, these are your local competition qualifier and finals rounds dates.

Kuwait Qualifier runs from August 24 and 25, and continues August 30 and 31, 2021.

The winners from those rounds will move on to the international circuit. The international online qualifiers are reserved for the regions of Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. National winners will then qualify for a divisional tournament that will bring together the best from each country to face off, and bring home the championship they’ve been competing for. These will all take place between the months of October and December.

Find out if you have what it takes and enter into the Red Bull M.E.O. tournament when available. Forgotten how? Keep reading for your primer.

All you need to get in on the action is to have a mobile phone, a little Wi-Fi, maybe a headset, and sign up. And don’t forget, sign-ups are free, like they’ve always been, so no need to dig into your pockets for this one.

In the meantime, practice against some pals, or just hop into a fun pick-up game online. There’s nothing stopping you from improving your game before your first round.

Before you go, you just gotta check out the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 trailer , and for more info, head over to the official Red Bull M.E.O. website to stay up to date.