There’s something strange about horror games.

You know the monster is waiting behind the door. You know that at the end of the hallway something bone-chilling is standing there, shrouded in eerie darkness. You know that rundown door is creaking open to reveal a supernatural entity that will give you nightmares for days.

And yet, you hit that button and march on anyway.

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See, unlike watching a horror movie, playing a scary video game puts you directly in control. You’re not just watching someone run from the monster, you are the one holding the controller, making the decision to walk straight toward it. That sense of control, mixed with the possibility of losing it, is a huge part of what makes horror gaming so compelling.

Why We Love Being Scared in Video Games: The Psychology Behind Horror Games © Red Bull Content Pool

Fear, but on our terms

One of the biggest reasons we enjoy scary video games is that fear doesn’t leave the parameters of a relatively safe space.

Your brain can react to a sudden noise, terrifying creature, or unexpected jump scare as if there’s an immediate threat, while another part of you knows you're sitting safely at home.

That creates a strange contradiction: your body experiences the adrenaline, while your mind knows you're safe, and that can be a fun little tickle for your brain!

It's similar to the appeal of rollercoasters or haunted houses. The excitement comes from getting close to danger without actually being in danger.

A consuming adrenaline rush

Horror games are particularly good at creating tension because they don't need to scare you every second. Sometimes, the anticipation is worse than the scare itself: a flickering light in an abandoned asylum, a strange thud or shriek in the distance, a door slowly opening. And nothing happening.

Then suddenly…BOOM! A creature is hurtling towards you, grotesque limbs flailing, and your heart rate jumps, your muscles tense, and your senses goes into overdrive.

That adrenaline rush is actually part of the entertainment. Once the danger passes, there’s often a feeling of relief, and sometimes even excitement. Which is probably why so many players immediately say: "Okay… one more."

All the control in the world makes us giddy

There’s another interesting difference between horror movies and horror games: agency.

When you're watching a movie, the protagonist decides what happens; in a video game, you do. Explore the dark room? Investigate the noise? Run or fight? Totally up to you and your bravery!

That responsibility makes the experience more immersive and often more terrifying.

A jump scare isn't quite the same when you're holding the controller, because somewhere in your brain you know you only have yourself to blame for being there.

Fear becomes a challenge

For many gamers, horror isn't about being scared. Not just. It's about tamping down on that fear to win.

Why We Love Being Scared in Video Games: The Psychology Behind Horror Games © Red Bull Content Pool

A terrifying enemy becomes a titan to defeat. A creepy environment becomes a level to survive. A seemingly impossible situation becomes something you want to conquer.

That's where horror gaming overlaps with one of the fundamental pleasures of gaming itself: challenge. Fear becomes just another obstacle.

Why do we keep coming back?

Maybe the appeal of horror games isn't actually about wanting to be scared.

Gaming alone can make us feel excitement, frustration, achievement, curiosity, and competition. Horror simply adds another complex emotion to the mix and throws us directly inside the experience.

Whether you're escaping a terrifying creature, exploring a haunted environment, or trying to survive until sunrise, the appeal is the same: you get to experience fear without actually being in danger.

And once you've survived the scare, there’s only one question left: Ready to go back in for more?