Pubg Mobile Pro Tips From The Pros

The PUBG pro circuit is dominated by teams that play well together. They practice day in and day out, they stream, they understand the habits of their opponents, and they always play to win.

The 2021 PUBG Mobile Red Bull MEO East World Finals champions, Team KOUT have graciously lended us their time to give you (and us) a few tips on how we can up our game in the mobile phenomenon. We can’t wait. Let’s get to know them and learn the inside moves.

Let’s do a quick recap of their journey.

For them to get here, they first had to beat out worthy contenders from Japan, the GCC, Singapore, South Africa, Hong Kong and others. All of them played their hearts out for a chance at the title, and in the end, it came to two teams standing, Team KOUT and Morph Team, who hail from Indonesia.

Fahad Bader Nasser AlJaber, known by his IGN of FHIDAN, is 20 years of age, and first started playing PUBG Mobile in 2018. We will let you do the math on how old he was when he played his first round.

As the IGL (In-Game Leader), it is his role to manage and bring the team forward, letting them know when to push, and push them forward he did.

He remembers playing aggressively at the start of the finals, finding a good spot to hold in the zone, taking it, and then eventually pushing everyone forward to wrap the match. He suggests always pushing hard to get into the right place. If it isn’t you or your team there, someone else will jump at the opportunity. You can’t let a good chance go to waste.

Fahad’s number one tip is to play fast. Playing fast means your opponent also has to play fast, and what you want to happen is for them to constantly play catch-up with you. This way, you are controlling the flow of the game, thus giving you an advantage as they keep trying to figure out what your next move is. Keep them on their toes. That’s the goal here.

Other Team KOUT team member Faraj Aldalmani, 24, practices before a tournament by playing scrims. He feels this is the best way for him to get his competitive spirit in line with the challenges that come in a big-league tournament.

We also heard from Team KOUT member Mustafa Luay Dhyaaldain, 21, who discovered PUBG Mobile from a random YouTube advert. Lucky him, because his leap into the game paid off. His tip is to keep your cool throughout and stay focused on the task at hand. Learn to control yourself in the game, and your position, and don’t stress anything that isn’t in your wheelhouse. Wise words from a young buck. He also practices a bunch before big tourneys to keep his head in the game.

If you want to know the best gear to bring along for a tournament, it’s super easy. Keep your phone charged, bring a great headset, and for the headset and an adaptor, should you need it to connect to your phone.

Of course, more than anything, Team KOUT also shared their number one tip for players looking to improve in PUBG Mobile, and that was to practice as much as possible. Just be sure to not get burned out. Long play sessions aren’t going to make you better. But rather, play with intent and practice with learning and betterment in mind. That’s what’s going to up your game.

So, what are you waiting for, boot up the game and find out how much better you can get in PUBG Mobile.