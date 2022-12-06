Those in the know will tell you that a legend games among us in the neighborhood. That goes double if you play PUBG Mobile and you just happen to live in Kuwait. PUBG Mobile brings the whole battle royale extravaganza that is PUBG on the go, squishes the screen real small, and proves that you can bring a AAA game anywhere you’ve got a decent internet connection.

Today we have the distinct pleasure of hearing tips from Mohammed Al Tarrah, IGN Mao, who has gone from pro player to color commentator and PUBG analyst. He was recently the commentator for the 2021 Kuwait National Days PUBG tournament. Besides that, Mao is also the founder of the Red Bull M.E.O. Champions, Team KOUT. These of course be your local heroes. Proof that it’s the team that makes greatness.

He’s currently the color commentator for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship taking place right now in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. That tournament with a $4,000,000 prize pool will wrap up in 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. He’s given us some of his valuable time to share a few tips with us. Well, wait not want not, as the saying goes.

Pubg Pro Tips With the One and Only Mao

Target and cover. Find your target at a distance and get behind for some much needed cover. The hope here is to have your position go unnoticed, swing around, and get the chance to deliver the clean shot.

Face off but with confidence. If you find yourself in a head-to-head with nowhere to hide, go strong! Now is not the time to doubt your skills, there’s simply no time for that. Pick your shot fast, and take it. You and your opponent are on even ground now.

Don’t fear the squeeze. As the map shrinks, a new opportunity rises. Everyone who is outside the zone is on the move, and so are you, and this means keeping an eye out for stragglers. That’s a free kill ready for the picking.

Pinch ‘em good. There will be times when you won’t be all alone, and that’s the time when you and a teammate will want to go for the kill together. A tried-and-true tactic is to have one of you flank your opponent while the other goes straight for them. That’s the pinch, and they’ll definitely feel it.

Smoke wisely, dude. Grab yourself some smoke bombs for a rainy day and use them when the going gets tough. If you are ever in a pinch to revive a downed teammate, drop the smoke to get the opening you need to heal them. Also use them to get lost in the crowd, just cause some confusion as needed, or reload freely as you reposition for your next attack.

Hut, hut, hike. This one is a two-parter; first, if you are taking cover inside one of the huts and notice someone coming, it is always better to surprise them by going on the offensive. And second, if you are the one on the outside looking in, use a grenade to clear it first, will ya?

PUBG Pro Tips With The One And Only Mao

Mao is no stranger to Red Bull M.E.O. and his major message is: don’t miss it. It’s being streamed online this year so go check it out on Red Bull Gaming. And a big thanks to Mao for spending some time with us.

