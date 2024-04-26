Qatar Joins In On the Fun and Philanthropy of Wings for Life World Run

The 11th edition of the Wings for Life World Run is fast approaching, and runners and wheelchair users around the world are gearing up for the largest and most elaborate running event on Earth, scheduled to kick off on May 5, 2024.
The Qatar leg of the race will be held at the fully air conditioned Khalifa International Stadium, in partnership with Aspire Zone, Salams Studios and stores, Socialite, I Love Qatar, Interesting Times and VOX cinemas.
Whether running, jogging, or simply walking, all participants in the race kick off at the same time: 2:00 p.m. local time.
It’s Gonna Catch Ya!
As always with this fun run, the Catcher Car will make for an interesting twist: the Catcher Car, which gives participants a 30-minute head start, allows participants in the run to experience the thrill of completing the race in a whole new way. Rather than running toward a traditional finish line, participants are pursued by the finish line itself! Once the Catcher Car overtakes you, your time in the race is up, marking the moment you can celebrate your contribution to the global movement. The last man and woman to be caught will be crowned the global champions!
Last Year vs. This Year
On an international scale, last year’s tenth edition witnessed record participation, with a whopping 206,728 people from 192 nationalities setting off in the Wings for Life world run in 158 countries under the slogan “Run for those who can’t.” This year’s goal is to have an even bigger turnout and beat 2023’s record!
Move For A Good Cause
The Wings for Life World Run has made a significant impact, raising over 43.8 million euros since its inception in 2014. With 1,293,716 registered participants covering 11,839,989 kilometers in over 195 countries across all seven continents, the event has become a global movement. In 2023, a record 206,728 participants took part, and the goal for 2024 is to surpass that benchmark.
The Wings for Life World Run is not just a race; it's a global initiative with a singular mission - to find a cure for spinal cord injury. Every step or roll taken on this day contributes to spinal cord injury research, with 100% of entry fees going directly to the Wings for Life Spinal Cord Research Foundation.
To join this global movement and participate in the Qatar leg at the fully air conditioned Khalifa International Stadium, register here: https://www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com/en/locations/doha
For more information about the Wings for Life Spinal Cord Injury Research Foundation, please visit: www.wingsforlife.com
About the Wings for Life Spinal Cord Research Foundation
Worldwide, millions of people are dependent on a wheelchair after having sustained a spinal cord injury, most often as the result of a traffic accident or a fall. Wings for Life is a not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation with the single mission to find a cure for spinal cord injury. Since 2004, Wings for Life has funded life-changing research projects and clinical trials around the globe. While a cure is still to be found, steady progress has been made. Every step taken at the Wings for Life World Run is a step in the right direction, because 100% of entry fees and donations goes to spinal cord injury research: www.wingsforlife.com.
About the Wings for Life World Run
Once a year, the Wings for Life World Run takes place around the globe. All participants start at the same time worldwide and run either individually with the Wings for Life World Run App or together in several Flagship Runs. The best part is that any form of the run is all about being there. It doesn't matter how well, fast or far you run, whether you're a professional athlete, a hobby runner or an absolute beginner. It is all about having fun while running. For this reason there is no traditional finish line. Instead, 30 minutes after the start, either a virtual or – in the case of the Flagship Runs – a real Catcher Car picks up the chase and overtakes one runner after another. Results aren’t measured in time, but in distance achieved. Best of all: 100% of entry fees and donations goes directly to spinal cord research. In the editions of the Wings for Life World Run that have been completed to date, a total of 1,293,716 registered participants from 195 nationalities ran, walked and rolled on all seven continents and together raised a total of €43.8 million to find a cure for spinal cord injury. www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com