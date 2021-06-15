Race Goes Virtual For Fahad Al Musallam

The star athlete Fahad Al Musallam is well-acquainted with the high octane pressures of the big endurocross race. He’s been there many times over, and there’s still plenty of big-race motivation in him to keep going for a long time. So much so that he’s decided to throw his hat into the esports realm. He’s entered in an upcoming virtual racing tournament, and we’re going to hand you the lowdown and all the juicy details of this event.

The race that Fahad has entered into is the Kuwait Digital Race Championship (KDRC). It’s going to be held online, over the entire weekend of June 18 to 20, 2021.

The virtual race is being organized and executed by the Kuwait International Motorsports Club (KIMC). The KIMC is the Kuwait country organizer of FIA Action For Road Safety race tournaments that include rally and road races. They’ve held all the FIAA-approved races in Kuwait for some time now, and are ultra-organized, and always ensure that safety is a priority in all the events they have. Way to go!

The Kuwait Digital Race Championship will be played through the exclusive, best-selling Sony PlayStation 4 game Gran Turismo Sport. This is the latest game available, and Fahad enjoys playing it whenever possible. Yeah, you guessed it, he’s a big fan of this now 22-year franchise. He also can’t wait for Gran Turismo 7 to come out.

Further details coming your way below. Let’s take a look-see at the car he’s picked and the race tracks that will be featured as well.

The Race Vehicle

Fahad’s racing vehicle of choice is going to be the Porsche 911 RSR (991) ‘17. We can honestly say that the Porsche 911 is a car that truly needs no introduction. Having said that, the RSR featured in Gran Turismo is a different kind of 911. It was first seen at the 2016 LA Auto Show, and had its track debut at WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, where it finished in 4th place. Gran Turismo Sport is the first GT game with this car available. The car is an absolute beast of a machine and Fahad expects that it will do well on the tracks that will be competed on in the tournament.

The Race Tracks

Autódromo de Interlagos (Autódromo José Carlos Pace)

Situated IRL in Sao Paulo, Brazil, this motorsport circuit is also the home base for the Brazilian Grand Prix, and has been since 1972. It's got 15 turns and is 3 km in total distance. What drivers have to watch out for is the hilly terrain, which is rare for a racing circuit. It is also an anti-clockwise circuit, another rarity for race tracks.

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

What people consider to be an all-rounder race track, due to its corner types and long straights, which give ample time to push the car into high speeds, this Spanish circuit in Barcelona is the right circuit to get all the drivers into the tournament vibe.

Red Bull Ring

Located in Spielberg, Austria, the Red Bull Ring is 4.32 km in total and boasts 9 turns in all. The Austrian Alps make this quite a spectacle for the racers, and the blind corners mean that this is a challenge for even the best drivers. Caution, technique, and track knowledge are of the utmost importance for anyone who wants to do well on this race track.

The tracks were chosen for their skill level, and their significance and fun factors. Fahad has been steadily improving his times and his strategy in anticipation for the KDRC tournament.

The amazing partners in the KDRC virtual tournament are the Kuwait Public Authority for Sport, the Arabian Beverage Company (ABC), and the FIA Action For Road Safety.

And one last thing: the grand finals will take place in a separate event, which will take off in France, later this year. Stay tuned for more updates on that as it develops.