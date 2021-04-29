Ramadan Days With Our Athletes

We wanted to know what it was like for an athlete during Ramadan. We had questions we needed answered. We didn’t just sit on our hands, we asked them! The athletes in question are Mohammed Jaffar, and Fahad Al Musallam. Jaffar is all about motocross and Al Musallam lives for his quad. Both are champs. Both Kuwaitis.

Here’s what we discovered after getting the info from two of Kuwait’s brightest athletic stars.

Ramadan Vibes

Mohammed Jaffar likes to cook during the month of Ramadan. He will spend more time in the kitchen because he is hungry (we feel you!) and likes to get creative in this way. Plus, the whole family gets to benefit from his experiments. He’ll cook both traditional Kuwaiti dishes and try out other healthy recipes that his family will like or might be looking forward to. Ramadan cravings are real!

Ramadan is also the perfect month for this because he has the free time to do more cooking. He does cook year-round, just not as much.

Fahad Al Musallam notes that for him, Ramadan vibes are more or less the traditional family gatherings that make up most of his time during the month. So, he’s on par with the rest of the country in this regard.

A Typical Weekday in Ramadan

For Mohammed Jaffar, sticking as close as possible to the same routine all throughout the month is important. He’ll get up a little late, which for him would be around 10 in the morning and find a way to stay busy with his family during the day. Besides just chilling or cooking, he watches some TV as well. About an hour before iftar time he’ll get in a good workout, or even play a sport. He will take a nice ride around his neighborhood or complete a simple workout at home. But he will generally do some form of exercise.

Mohammed Jaffar Exercising © Dan Vojtech

After iftar he’ll have a good meal and play video games with his sons. Perhaps a bit more TV, and that’s a wrap on the day.

Jaffar maintains his routine as is, even on the weekends.

Fahad Al Musallam gets straight to it from 9 AM to 3 PM! He’s got his online classes to attend (so no change there for him) and will finish his studies before iftar. Once he’s done it all for the day it’s straight on to Call of Duty!

He games with friends and family every day while he’s fasting, eats, and takes a nap if needed. If he skips the nap he takes in a movie or TV show. He’ll head out for a quick jog in the evening, and back to Call of Duty for a few more rounds of FPS gaming action after that. Finally, sleep.

The Ramadan weekends are more festive for Fahad, who, having just learned the game of paddle tennis, now plays whenever possible. Supes fun! Besides that, there’s the regular BBQ night on Fridays. What’s an enduro athlete eat on BBQ night? That depends on the family, where everyone gets to vote on what’s for dinner. It’s safe to say that chicken wings, ribs, or steaks might be voted for on the day.

Fahad Al Musallam Poses For a Portrait © Dan Vojtech

And the weekends wouldn't be complete without a game of Call of Duty.

Staying Disciplined as a Fasting Athlete

Mohammed Jaffar recommends building a plan for a routine and sticking to it as much as possible. The plan should include sleep per day, dietary needs, and a sports regiment. The main challenge concerns the intense summer heat and going without water until sundown.

He closes out by saying that athletes are always disciplined, so let’s look at Ramadan as another hard-working month for us!

Fahad Al Musallam admits that it is tough for everyone to maintain the same food intake and workout routine as the other months. So do the best you can during this time.

Sound advice all around!