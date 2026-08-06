The debut of Red Bull Gym Clash in Amman—held in partnership with Umniah by Beyond Talabat Mart and Jordan Ahli Bank—saw 6 of Jordan’s best HIIT gyms join the national final, which transformed one of Jordan's most iconic landmarks into an arena of grit, determination, and non-stop action. From the get-go, the 8 teams brought the heat and delivered explosive performances as they pushed themselves—and each other—to the absolute limit.

Gym Clash Ignites the Citadel as Jordan's Fittest Gyms Go Head-to-Head © Red Bull Content Pool

Power, Passion, and Team Pride

Every team consisting of 4 members (2 males and 2 females) battled through a demanding series of workouts designed to test every aspect of fitness. Power met precision. Speed met endurance. Every lift, sprint, and synchronized movement became a fight against the clock, fatigue, and the competition standing just a few meters away.

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But Red Bull Gym Clash has never been about individual heroes. It's about trust, communication, and relentless teamwork. Every successful rep relied on partners reading each other's pace, knowing when to attack and when to conserve energy. As the intensity climbed, so did the roar of the crowd, turning the Citadel into an electric amphitheater where every second mattered.

Gym Clash Ignites the Citadel as Jordan's Fittest Gyms Go Head-to-Head © Red Bull Content Pool

The leaderboard remained in constant motion throughout the day, with teams trading positions after each challenge. Momentum shifted with every workout, leaving no room for mistakes and keeping athletes and spectators guessing until the very end.

Gym Clash Ignites the Citadel as Jordan's Fittest Gyms Go Head-to-Head © Red Bull Content Pool

Transcending Competitions

Beyond the tournament, the event celebrated Jordan's rapidly growing fitness culture. Coaches, athletes, supporters, and fans came together to witness a new chapter in the country's functional fitness scene, proving that passion and performance can transform even a centuries-old landmark into a modern sporting battlefield.

Gym Clash Ignites the Citadel as Jordan's Fittest Gyms Go Head-to-Head © Red Bull Content Pool

Jordan’s Champion Is…

Red Bull Gym Clash Jordan Winners © Red Bull Content Pool

Once the stopwatch paused, the winners emerged, with 962 Athletics gym’s team taking home the Red Bull Gym Clash national championship after a day defined by resilience, teamwork, and unforgettable performances. More than just earning national bragging rights, the winning team secured the opportunity to represent Jordan on the global stage at the Red Bull Gym Clash World Final in Egypt and battle it out for the title of the Greatest Gym on Earth later this year.

For one unforgettable day, the Citadel became the ultimate proving ground, where Jordan's strongest teams showed exactly what they're capable of when power, endurance, and teamwork collide.