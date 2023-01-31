Triathlons are no easy feat, and the IRONMAN 70.3 OMAN MUSCAT is no different. On the 4th of February 2023, Shatti Al Qurum beach-side district in Muscat will play host to a multitude of triathletes from Oman and other countries, where contestants of all experience levels will face a track that includes the series’ standard 1.9 km (1.2 mile) swim in Oman’s sea, 90 km (56 mile) road bike through Muscat’s historic Old Quarter and diverse terrain, and final 21.1 km (13.1 mile) run – for a total race distance of 113 km, or “70.3” miles.

But how does one go about prepping for such a grueling and perhaps overwhelming course? We turned to the one and only Red Bull Athlete Amin Attallah, who is a trainer, coach, and HIIT athlete, and has extensive swimming knowledge. It doesn’t hurt that he’s called the fittest man in Jordan either!

Red Bull Athlete Amin Attallah Helps Us Prep for Oman’s IRONMAN 70.3 Race © Red Bull

Here are some of the tips Amin had in store for us:

1. Up your core workouts

Core training is essential for triathlons. All 3 sport disciplines (swimming, running, and biking) heavily rely on your core strength and stamina, so it’s better to do focused core exercises like sit ups, crunches, and planks.

2. Focus on knees rehab and lower back

Because triathlons demand a lot of pressure on your knees and lower back, strengthening and rehabilitating these 2 body parts is crucial; this helps you avoid any knee injuries that might occur while participating in a triathlon.

3. Make sure to include at least 1 upper and 1 lower body strength session

These types of exercises will help maintain your posture, physique, stamina, and strength to get through this challenging marathon, and will ensure you avoid any type of injury.

4. HIIT it!

Before participating in a triathlon, taking up High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) courses will come in handy, as they stimulate and release certain hormones in your body and will help triathletes during sprint cycles between each sport and on the finish run, where high intensity is a must. You can ease into HIIT by starting out with once a week, to make sure your body gets used to it.

5. It’s all about the flexibility and mobility

Working on mobility and flexibility is crucial for triathletes. This is because of the demanded efficiency in sports like swimming, where your entire body is required to move efficiently and quickly without consuming all its energy.

