Change doesn’t always start big. Sometimes, one idea—and the courage to bring it to life—is all it takes!

Red Bull Basement is a global innovation program designed to empower students and young founders to turn tech-driven ideas into real-world solutions. And now, for the first time, it’s coming to Jordan, in partnership with Umniah, Radio Hala and Bliss 104.3.

Whether you already have a bold concept or you’re just beginning to explore what’s possible, Red Bull Basement gives you the tools, mentorship, and global platform to create impact, both locally and beyond. Now, here’s everything you need to know.

Red Bull Basement Made for the Innovators © Red Bull Content Pool

Phase 1: Applications

This is your entry point. Anyone between the ages of 18-24 can apply with an idea that aims to solve a real-world problem through technology. If you already have a concept in mind, you’ll answer a short set of questions outlining what your idea is, who it’s for, the problem it addresses, and how you imagine it coming to life.

Still shaping your direction? No problem. AI mentors are available to help you brainstorm and refine an idea based on your interests and passions.

Once your idea is submitted, you’ll receive free access to Microsoft 365 Copilot, giving you the tools to develop and strengthen your proof of concept. A panel of local industry leaders and experts will review all submissions and select the top teams to move forward by recording a 1-minute video pitch, the gateway to the next phase.

Red Bull Basement Made for the Innovators © Red Bull Content Pool

Phase 2: National Finals

Congratulations, you’ve been selected as a National Finalist! This is where things start to feel real.

In the days leading up to the National Final, teams will take part in a short preparation period designed to help shape their idea into a clear, compelling, and stage-ready concept. During this time, selected resources and tools may be made available to support how you think about, structure, and present your idea.

By the end of this phase, teams will present:

A tangible representation of their idea

A concise pitch explaining what it is, why it matters, and the impact it aims to create

No technical background or prior experience is required at any stage. All teams will present under the same format and conditions, pitching to a panel of local industry experts. One team will be selected to represent Jordan on the global stage at the World Final.

Phase 3: Development

You’re in. You’ve been selected to represent your country. Now it’s time for the Development Phase, a focused period designed to help you turn your app prototype into a Minimum Viable Product (MVP).

During this phase, the winner receives:

An AMD AI Laptop

Additional Microsoft Azure credits to further develop and refine their product

Additional Replit AI credits to transform the prototype design into a functional demo

Access to world-class mentors across app development, business, and impact

Ongoing support and a global peer community

The goal is simple: arrive at the Global Final with the strongest possible product and a confident, compelling story behind it.

Red Bull Basement Made for the Innovators © Red Bull Content Pool

Phase 4: The World Final

Ideas born locally step onto the global stage. The Red Bull Basement World Final is a three-day immersive experience in Silicon Valley, where teams pitch their MVPs to an international panel of global judges, venture capitalists, investors, and industry leaders.

Beyond the pitch, participants gain access to:

Networking with founders, investors, and partners

Expert mentoring and hands-on feedback

Storytelling and presentation training by Red Bull experts

Global visibility and exposure for both the idea and the team

At the end of it all, one team will be crowned the global winner! But, every finalist leaves with something just as valuable: momentum, connections, and the confidence to keep building.