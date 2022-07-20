Red Bull Car Park Drift Is Back in Amman

For the 11th time, Red Bull Car Park Drift comes to Jordan on the 19th of August, 2022 at the Amman Exhibition Park. This year, we’re back with 20 drifters from Jordan who will putting their drifting expertise to the test in our most challenging and exciting obstacle course yet.
The judging panel, consisting of Jean-Pierre and Yusif Bassil, will have their eyes glued to the participating drifters as they push themselves and their cars to the limit. Drifters will need to build up the highest number of points in each of the categories, including skill, car design, sound, and tire smoke. Now that’s sure to pump up the excitement!
The winning drifter will be crowned Jordan’s King of Drift 2022, and will head to Jeddah later this year to represent Jordan in the world final, in Jeddah.
Want to know what else to expect from this year’s tournament? A drifting show by the one and only Abdo Feghali, of course. And Feghali will be steering the first MG GT drifting car created specifically for the occasion!
So, fans, prepare yourself for the most thrilling drifting action, astounding performance runs, and some extra loud car engine sounds to get your heart racing.
The event will be held under Jordan Motorsports (JMS) in partnership with Dunlop Tires, Zain Telecom, Jordan Ahli Bank, MG Motor Jordan, INGOT Brokers, Royal Jordanian, and our media partners Ro’ya TV, Bliss, and Hala Radio.
You can also catch the action live on these Facebook pages:
This year, the event will have spectators who can attend by purchasing their ticket online from www.sajilni.com
We promise you won’t want to miss the action packed event. See you there!