Drifting Fanatics and Motorsports fans, buckle up and fasten your seat belts! The action filled motorsports event Red Bull Car Park Drift is back in Doha after 2 years of wait! The event is marking its comeback on Friday October 1st, 2021, at the Southern Parking Lot in Katara Cultural Village.

Stay Tuned for the Hero Car Thrilling Performance on Track © BMWQatarOfficial

Approximately 25 drifters in Qatar will be putting their expert skills to test as they tackle a challenging, yet exciting obstacle course developed by the king of drift himself Abdo Feghali. The judging panel takes no joke as their eyes will be wide open on each drifter’s performance as they bring out their best and push their cars to the absolute limit. Drifters will need to build up the highest number of points in each of the categories including skill, car design, sound, and tire smoke.

Aside from being crowned Qatar’s 2021 King of Drift, the winner will be soon flying to Egypt to represent Qatar at the Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final, scheduled on November 5th, 2021.

Welcoming the Drifting Legend Abdo Feghali Back in Doha © Roy Mrad

Want to know what’s more in store for you? A thrilling, tyre-burning show by none other than the drifting legend himself Abdo Feghali who will be steering the wheel of the BMW M2 hero car on the track. If that doesn’t guarantee turning up the heat, what would! So, fans, prepare yourself for some serious “Drifting Eye-Candy”.

Action-packed from the start-line to finish © Roy Mrad

The event will be held under the patronage of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), in partnership with Dunlop Tires, Vodafone Qatar, Al Fardan Automobiles, Katara Cultural Village, JW Marriott Marquis Doha, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.). Media partners include beIN SPORTS as the exclusive TV broadcast partner, I Love Qatar as exclusive online media partner, and ProTV as production partner.

You can also catch the action live on TV on beIN SPORTS channels or on the Red Bull Motorsports Facebook Page live streaming.

As safety comes first, the event will follow the local COVID-19 protocol of presenting a proof of Vaccination and Green EHTERAZ at the entrance, while making sure spectators have their face masks on and are respecting social distancing.

Visit http://www.redbullcarparkdrift.com/ to stay up to date with the competition’s latest news, interviews, and features.